Veteran firefighter, nurse to open general store near Salem

A veteran firefighter and his wife are hoping to bring unique, locally sourced goods to Burke County when their general store opens this weekend.
Buzze’s Creamery & General Store, located on U.S. 64 at the highway’s intersection with Propst Road, will hold a grand opening celebration Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We’ve always just kind of wanted to do something on our own and kind of grow our own thing, and have something that’s unique to us … and also something that’s unique to the area,” said Dustin Buzze, co-owner of the store. “We want to be different, and we wanted to work for ourselves eventually, way on down the road, and just say hey, this is something that you can have fun with.”
Buzze, an army veteran who was deployed twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan, also works as a fulltime firefighter for the Morganton Department of Public Safety. His wife, Jessica, works as an emergency room nurse at UNC Health Blue Ridge.
The Buzze’s wanted to incorporate Dustin’s veteran background, and they found just the way to do so at the store’s entrance. When customers walk in the front door, they’ll look to the left and see a wall where anyone is welcome to hang photos or patches to honor the veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel and other emergency responders they know.
“It’s just going to be something to be proud of, that the community can be proud of,” Dustin said.
The wall already has photos of several firefighters, along with two soldiers Dustin served with who were killed in action.
“I think about them a lot,” Dustin said. “I really do. It’s good to honor them that way.”
Beyond the memorial wall, the store also will feature goods made by at least one local law enforcement officer.
JW Flies, a company owned by MDPS Officer J. Walker, specializes in hand-tied flies for fly fishing. There may be workshops in the future, where Walker would show customers how he ties his fly fishing lures.
“He prides himself on all high-quality … material, and he takes pride in that,” Dustin said.
It will also be the only place Burke County ice cream fanatics can get ice cream from The Chocolate Shoppe, a Wisconsin-based ice cream producer. The next closest place to get the ice cream is Shelby.
The ice cream has won worldwide awards, including a grand champion award at the World Dairy Expo for its Old Fashioned Vanilla flavor, along with first place awards for Old Fashioned Vanilla and Zanzibar Chocolate.
“They pamper their cows, and they use a lot more butter and fat to air making it more of a dense, full of flavor kind of ice cream,” Dustin said.
And for those who prefer non-dairy, Buzze’s also will offer two soy-based ice cream flavors from The Chocolate Shoppe.
“We accommodate everybody,” Dustin said. “We want people to feel welcome. We want them to say, ‘this is our store too.’”
Buzze’s also will host Bomb Blast Sensations, whose owner Dustin got to know while he was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The brand offers bath bombs, lotions, shower steamers, beard balms, hand scrubs and other bath goods.
“They’re just like us, a little small, little mom-and-pop shop,” Dustin said. “We’ve gifted it for the last couple of years as Christmas presents, like little baskets to people, and they just absolutely love it.”
NC Apparel, another vendor that will be featured in Buzze’s, specializes in North Carolina-themed apparel, including local themes like Morganton and Lake James. One of the shirt designs features a map of Lake James with all of the roads leading to lake and information about the lake.
“He does great work,” Dustin said. “His shirts are great quality.”
Other items in the store include local honey, goat milk soaps, candles and locally made crafts. Dustin said they’re still in talks with other local businesses to get their products featured in the store.
Buzze’s Creamery & General Store will be open seven days a week this month, except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. To learn more about the store and the products they’ll offer, check out their Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3rMZrhD.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.