Veteran firefighter, nurse to open general store near Salem

A veteran firefighter and his wife are hoping to bring unique, locally sourced goods to Burke County when their general store opens this weekend.

Buzze’s Creamery & General Store, located on U.S. 64 at the highway’s intersection with Propst Road, will hold a grand opening celebration Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We’ve always just kind of wanted to do something on our own and kind of grow our own thing, and have something that’s unique to us … and also something that’s unique to the area,” said Dustin Buzze, co-owner of the store. “We want to be different, and we wanted to work for ourselves eventually, way on down the road, and just say hey, this is something that you can have fun with.”

Buzze, an army veteran who was deployed twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan, also works as a fulltime firefighter for the Morganton Department of Public Safety. His wife, Jessica, works as an emergency room nurse at UNC Health Blue Ridge.