Veteran gets wallet back after more than 50 years

Tom Johnson was a young man in his early 20s working for General Motors truck and coach division in Pontiac, Michigan, when he received his draft notice in 1967.

It was the draft for the Vietnam War, and Johnson headed to basic training and then onto Fort Carson, Colorado.

A phone call about a month ago reminded Johnson of his time there, even if certain events remain a bit fuzzy.

The phone call came from the military police at Fort Carson about a wallet that Johnson lost there in 1968. The chief of military police at the base had tracked him down and was looking to return the wallet.

After 53 years, the lost wallet finally made its way back to the man who spent an entire military career climbing up the ranks and journeying throughout the world and retired back to his hometown of Morganton.

Inside of the wallet was a meal card issued in 1968 and a couple of monthly pay vouchers – one for $96 and another for $120.

The only thing is, Johnson doesn’t remember losing a wallet during his time there. The card and vouchers have his name on them but, try as he might, he can’t remember it.

The wallet was found in a wall of the USO building on base that was being demolished.