Veteran gets wallet back after more than 50 years

Tom Johnson was a young man in his early 20s working for General Motors truck and coach division in Pontiac, Michigan, when he received his draft notice in 1967.
It was the draft for the Vietnam War, and Johnson headed to basic training and then onto Fort Carson, Colorado.
A phone call about a month ago reminded Johnson of his time there, even if certain events remain a bit fuzzy.
The phone call came from the military police at Fort Carson about a wallet that Johnson lost there in 1968. The chief of military police at the base had tracked him down and was looking to return the wallet.
After 53 years, the lost wallet finally made its way back to the man who spent an entire military career climbing up the ranks and journeying throughout the world and retired back to his hometown of Morganton.
Inside of the wallet was a meal card issued in 1968 and a couple of monthly pay vouchers – one for $96 and another for $120.
The only thing is, Johnson doesn’t remember losing a wallet during his time there. The card and vouchers have his name on them but, try as he might, he can’t remember it.
The wallet was found in a wall of the USO building on base that was being demolished.
The USO building was where Johnson and other young soldiers would go to eat popcorn and watch a movie, Johnson said. How the wallet ended up in a wall of the building is anybody’s guess because he has no clue.
It seems Johnson had other things on his mind besides a lost wallet. He was in the 5th Infantry Mechanized Division doing clerical work in the headquarters unit while awaiting his deployment to Vietnam.
That came in March 1969 when he and his division landed at the largest munitions depot in Pleiku, Vietnam, located in the Central Highlands of the country. Even though he was transferred to the 4th Infantry Division, he remained in Pleiku during his year-long deployment.
He returned to Fort Lewis, Washington, after his tour in Vietnam. But that wasn’t his last overseas deployment.
Johnson, 77, decided to make the Army his career.
“I liked it,” Johnson said of his military work.
During that time, he served a year deployment in Japan and three tours – totaling 10 years – in Germany.
He also did a year deployment during Operation Desert Storm, supporting the 18th Airborne Corp with missile maintenance.
And all of the time, Johnson never left the field of missiles and munitions but he did work his way through the ranks, ending up as a command sergeant major.
Johnson also served as commandant for the non-commissioned officers academy at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, on two different occasions.
Johnson retired from the U.S. Army as a command sergeant major in 1997 after 30 years.
“I just enjoyed being a soldier. To be honest, the military is not cut out for everybody. You have to have a passion for it. You have to have a desire for it,” Johnson said. “And from the time I was in basic training until the day I walked across the parade field 30 years later, it was my passion.”
So what happened to the wallet he got back more than 50 years after losing it?
“It was a surprise getting this letter,” Johnson said.
Johnson said it was so deteriorated and crumbling, it was tossed, along with the two pay vouchers. But he kept the meal card and the letter telling him about the find.