Dr. Gerald Nieters is hoping his candid account of his service during the Vietnam War will help other veterans working through their own experiences.

When Nieters first started working on his book, “Cryless,” he didn’t intend to publish it. In fact, it originally was meant to be for his family. He said his nephew had started asking his grandfather, who was a Spitfire pilot in World War II for the British, about his service.

“He never talked about it, and they could find only one or two articles in the papers,” Nieters said. “They really didn’t know what he did. They knew he had a Purple Heart, and that was it.”

It wasn’t long after that Nieters’ granddaughter started asking him about his time in Vietnam because he, too, never spoke about it. She told him she wanted to be able to tell her future children about his service.

He ended up signing up for a writing course for veterans called Brothers and Sisters like these, Nieters said.

“I thought it was about writing your memoir,” he said. “Well, it was about writing for PTSD, and according to the VA, I’m about 50% disabled by PTSD. It came as a surprise to me, but it also allowed me to write feelings.”

Nieters started writing his memoir after finishing the course, taking what he learned about writing his emotions to give better context for the events he lived through during the war.

“If I didn’t do it, it would forever be lost,” Nieters said. “I made an outline, I wrote it out by hand and had it typed up.”

Manuscript in hand, Nieters had some of his fellow veterans from his post-traumatic stress disorder group read through it. They encouraged him to have it published.

He said all the veterans who read it told him they thought it would help other veterans with their own experiences. And for nonveterans, Nieters said he hopes the raw experiences he detailed in the book will help educate them on the realities of war.

“It was hard, it was very hard,” Nieters said. “But in the end, it was therapeutic. I would liken it to the fact that I’m never going to get rid of PTSD. It’s something you just have. I liken it to a spring that’s wound very tight, and by writing that, some of the tension was relieved. And I now can talk about it, before I couldn’t.”

The book starts off with Nieters right after medical school, starting his internship. A newlywed, he and his then-wife had welcomed their first son to the world.

When he finished his internship, Nieters was drafted to serve in the Army. The chapters of the book detail the different stages of his service, from pre-draft to returning home.

Before the book, Nieters, a Cincinnati native, attended an all-boys school that didn’t offer biology. When he was going off to college, he said he knew two things: he wanted to be able to help people, and he didn’t want to go into a math-based field.

He decided medicine or education would be the best routes for him, so he gave medicine a try first.

“I liked the biology part, and then when I got into medicine, it was really the idea that you could help people (that hooked me),” Nieters said.

After the war, Nieters found himself at Duke University, learning more about radiology. He practiced in Mooresville until 1990, when a job at what was then Grace Hospital brought him to Morganton. He retired in the late 1990s after developing a condition that caused his vision in one of his eyes to deteriorate. He married his current wife, Margaret Pitts, a Morganton native.

In retirement, he has obtained an Associate Degree in Horticulture from Western Piedmont Community College, has walked the Appalachian Trail and worked with Habitat for Humanity.

When publishing the book, Nieters said he kept the cover price as low as possible to help make it affordable for as many people as possible.

“The one thing it does that I’m happy about is I put my feelings in there, my emotions,” Nieters said. “Whatever they were, good, bad or indifferent. There’s times I wanted to kill people, and that’s in there.”

Copies of “Cryless” can be purchased for $12.50 at https://amzn.to/404Xziy. It also can be purchased at the Burke County History Museum and at Thornwell Bookstore, Nieters said.