Veteran shares positive impact of service dog

A local veteran who once cared for animals as part of her military service now has an animal helping to take care of her.

Molly Eller, the veterans’ service officer for Burke County, recently shared how her new service dog, Kiwi, is making a positive impact in her life.

Originally from South Beach, Florida, Eller joined the Navy in 2002 at the age of 27, according to a previous News Herald article. She began her military career as an airman and later became a quartermaster (shipboard navigation). She then switched over to the Army, where she worked as a patient administrator for combat and Army hospitals and clinics. She also worked in Army veterinarian clinics taking care of service animals.

She served in the military a total of 14 years and deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Germany.

After a medical discharge from the Army, she earned a health informatics technology certification from McDowell Technical Community College and became the veterans’ service officer for Burke County in 2016.

Eller said she has experienced some anxiety issues related to her military service and came to realize that she could benefit from having a service dog. She became involved in a pilot program in Asheville called “Paws for Veterans” and helped train service dogs for other veterans. When she found out the waiting list to receive a service dog was nearly three years, she got in touch with another organization, Saving Grace K9s, based in Lexington.

Saving Grace K9s founder, Brigette Parsons, saw a great need for veterans to have service dogs as she pursued a master’s degree in vocational rehabilitation, according to the organization’s website, savinggracek9s.org.

Eller said Saving Grace sponsors combat veterans with PTSD.

“They pay for training for me and the dog,” Eller said. “They actually pick the breed of dog for you. About 90% of their dogs are from shelters. They try to get adult dogs in shelters and rescue them. They have their own trainers.”

Saving Grace K9s paired her with Kiwi, a “Bully,” which is a half pitbull, half bulldog mix, back in September. Eller calls Kiwi “adorable” and said she reminds her of Petey, the dog featured in the movie “The Little Rascals.”

The organization also provided her with a kennel crate and dog food. She will spend six months going through a training process with the dog, which includes trips to Lexington for classes.

“They’re very flexible – they’ll work with you on the class schedule,” Eller said. “Which is a good thing, especially since I’m so far away.”

Kiwi will be trained to perform a variety of tasks.

“She is going to be doing safety things – making sure I don’t fall, keeping me alert,” Eller said. “And she’s going to learn how to fetch items, so if I drop something, she’ll be able to pick it up.”

She has already incorporated Kiwi into her daily routine.

“She comes to work with me every day,” Eller said. “Everybody loves her. She’s so peaceful—she makes me a lot more calm. And she gives lots of kisses!”

Saving Grace K9s’ website notes that it operates entirely on donations, grants and fundraisers.

“The veteran/service dog team costs a total of $2,500 to train—$1,500 for the initial training and $1,000 for follow-up training for the lifetime of the team,” the website reads. “We typically have 20-25 service dog teams in training at any given time.”

Eller encouraged people to consider supporting the work of Saving Grace K9s.

“Saving Grace helps combat veterans,” she said. “They do everything free for the K9. The veteran just has to go see them. They’re a wonderful organization.”

To learn more, visit savinggracek9s.org.