Veterans' group continues a tradition of honor, service

It’s not an unfamiliar scene in Burke County — Bojangles at 8 a.m. on a Tuesday morning, six men, five of them in their 70s, sitting around a table enjoying breakfast together.

There are a few U.S. Marine Corps hats, biscuits, eggs, gravy and coffee. The conversation bounced back and forth from family, friends and church to politics to the events of the past weekend and then back again.

“So, are you a Fox News man or a CNN man?” one asked the reporter shadowing their group when they had first met him a week earlier.

This reporter shifted his weight uncomfortably.

“I don’t watch any of them anymore,” Bill Dowdle jumped in.

At Bojangles, the conversation turned to plans for the coming day, and this is where this scene began to depart from the typical Tuesday morning breakfast meet-up. The five men in their 70s, all veterans, loosely connected with the local detachment of the U.S. Marine Corps league, were planning to drive out to a rural Burke County residence and build an access ramp for another veteran who is losing access to his home.

“There ain’t much we can say,” Dowdle said. “We just go build ramps.”

Since 2008, this scene has repeated itself more than 300 times.

“We do two a month, sometimes three, except for November, December and January. We do Toys for Tots then,” said Bill Dowdle. “Around 300, 325, I guess.”

“We work in January,” Bob Vess corrected him.

“The last part of it, yeah,” Dowdle added.

Vess and Dowdle, along with George Northam, Danny Forbes and Bobby Annas spent Tuesday, Sept. 6, volunteering for Foothills Service Project, a nonprofit founded by the late R.L. Icard in 1997. Foothills completes more than 200 access ramps a year for people 60 and older who are struggling to access their homes.

In addition to ramps, the nonprofit has also completed more than 500 other home repair projects since its inception, including porch and deck repair, repairs to flooring and stairs and installing handrails and grab bars.

According to the organization’s Project Manager Andrew Whisenant, the ministry pays for all the materials for a project but is dependent on volunteer labor for the work. Whisenant said the ministry has nearly a year’s worth of projects currently lined up, which is an improvement over the last few years.

“For ramps, we’ve been able to move into at least halfway through the requests from 2021,” he said. “So, now you’re not even waiting a year for a ramp, which is huge because for a while it was more like two years.”

This summer, Foothills worked with a diverse medley of volunteers from Dowdle’s retired veterans’ group to youth community service groups from as far away as New Jersey as well as several local church groups. These volunteers helped Whisenant mark around 40 projects off his list, but he estimates he added another 60 during the same period.

Whisenant said finding enough volunteers is always the most challenging part of the ministry.

“It’s always just volunteers,” he said. “Having volunteers say, ‘Hey, I want to work,’ is always the biggest challenge for us.”

Dowdle said when he was first approached about getting involved, he thought the group would help a few veterans out, but it quickly expanded.

“I don’t care if you’re a veteran or not,” he said. “If they need help, you help them.”

For Dowdle, the reason behind getting involved is simple.

“We’re doing the Lord’s work,” he said. “I do it because I’ve been blessed. We’re here to help people anyway. (God) didn’t put us here to sit on our thumbs. Without Him, we ain’t nothing no way and if you’ve been blessed like I have, you ought to give back.”

Vess agreed, saying the need for access ramps continues to increase and he plans to continue helping as long as he is able.

“The population in general is just getting older,” he said. “As that happens there’s more need, more people that have trouble getting around … I just feel like it’s good to help people as long as we can.”

“As long as they don’t run us off,” Dowdle said.

Dowdle said he also finds it rewarding to accomplish something as a group.

“We look forward to it,” he said. “It’s rewarding to look at something at the end of the day and say, ‘I did that.’ You get a sense of accomplishment.”

Dowdle said one of the biggest blessings he gets from volunteering has been the people he has met and the resiliency and gratitude he has witnessed over the years.

“We did one for a guy — he had to take his wheelchair up to the porch and pull himself out of the wheelchair up on the porch then reach down and get the wheelchair and drag it across the porch to the door,” Dowdle said.

Sometimes it gets emotional for him.

“Some of them, they get you; you have to turn your head,” he said.

Dowdle said everyone can get involved as long as they’re willing.

“There’s other stuff you can do out there, you can carry a board,” he said. “A 4-foot decking board don’t weigh nothing.”

He also said Whisenant and Scotty Donnely, the director of Foothills Service Project, are always willing to teach volunteers how to do the work.

“We hadn’t ever done it before,” Dowdle said. “We had worked and done different things, but as far as doing something like that, we had to learn. And if we can learn, anybody can learn.”

For more information about Foothills Service Project or to find out more about volunteering, call 828-879-8400 or visit www.foothillsserviceproject.org.