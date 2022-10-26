Veteran's organization, local business to hold charitable bike ride

Some children believe Christmas gifts come from the North Pole, while others look to their parents, but for nearly 1,500 Burke County children, a group of Marine Corps veterans with the help of several dozen motorcycle enthusiasts will be the source of glad tidings and good cheer this holiday season.

Since 2005, Bill Dowdle, Bob Vess and the other members of the Marine Corps League’s Table Rock Detachment No. 1197 have been leading the effort to provide toys for children in need across Burke County through the Toys for Tots program.

For more than a decade, one of the focal points of this effort has been the Cindy Storie Memorial Toy Run, an annual motorcycle ride to raise money and donations for the program.

Held the last Saturday in October at the Colonel’s Pantry on Jamestown Road, the motorcycle ride is a collaborative effort between the league, Colonel’s Pantry and Fulenwider Enterprises. Dowdle said the ride usually draws anywhere between 30 and 60 riders.

This year, motorcycle enthusiasts will gather in the parking lot beginning at 9 a.m. and set off at 11 a.m. for a winding trip throughout Burke County. Each year the trip is mapped out by Bryan Williams, who plans a several hour ride to hit some of the more beautiful and popular spots in the county.

“We want our riders to have fun doing it,” Dowdle said. “Most toy runs don’t last that long. They hit one point and go to another point, but we do 85 to 120 miles of riding. Mostly, in Burke County, but sometimes we’ll hit the upper end of Avery County down to McDowell County.”

For Dowdle, Vess, Williams and Kathy Burton, manager of the Colonel’s Pantry, while the toy run is a fun day of riding, it is ultimately about raising money for a good cause.

The entry fee for the ride is $15 for a single rider or $20 for a double. Riders also can opt to donate a new toy valued at $15 or more as their entry fee. Dowdle said he is always touched by the generosity of people who go above and beyond to support the effort.

“Some of them will bring a toy and still give $20,” Dowdle said. “We’ve also got a table set up so, if people want to give donations, they can. We’ve done good on that, too.”

The motorcycle run may be the highest profile event of the Toys for Tots season for members of the Table Rock Detachment, but it is hardly the only one. This month, in addition to the ride, Vess, Dowdle and other members of the detachment will put Toys for Tots collection boxes in more than 60 local businesses, schools, churches and other organizations.

“We have a lot of business partners,” Vess said. “There are some churches, drug stores and several schools.”

He said they encourage partners to think of creative ways to promote the toy drives among their clients or customers.

“When we sign them up as a sponsor, we try to get them to do something to promote it,” Vess said. “For instance, in the classrooms at the school, maybe a couple of different classrooms will challenge each other.”

He said some local businesses also run promotions encouraging customers to donate.

Vess also pointed to the Burke County United Way, which has taken an active role in the program since it came to Burke County 17 years ago. He said the United Way has been instrumental in helping get the word out to families in need and process applications for the program.

“They have assisted us, in years past, with distribution and taking applications,” Vess said. “They’ve been really good partners for us as far as getting the toys to the kids.”

He also said the United Way will be a major source of volunteers when it is time to start sorting toys, bagging them and transporting them to distribution sites.

When it comes to collecting the toys, though, few partners have matched the sustained commitment and effort that Colonel’s Pantry has put in over the years.

“They collect all year long; they don’t just stop at Christmas,” Dowdle said. “They’re in this for the kids.”

Vess estimated the store averages around $3,500 in toys and donations, and Dowdle said Fulenwider Enterprises matches the amount raised at Colonel’s Pantry every year, doubling the impact.

The Cindy Storie Memorial Toy Run will begin at Colonel’s Pantry at 1007 Jamestown Road (near Exit 100 on Interstate 40) in Morganton on Saturday, Oct. 29. Bikers will begin arriving at 9 a.m., and the ride will begin at 11 a.m. The event will take place rain or shine, and the first 150 riders will receive a free T-shirt.

For information about the ride, call Kathy Burton at 828-584-6226. For information about Burke County Toys for Tots, visit morganton-nc.toysfortots.org.