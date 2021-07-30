Veteran's poems shed insight on struggles with PTSD, addiction

Editor’s note:
This is a follow-up story detailing a local veteran’s struggle with addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder before his death.
Visit https://bit.ly/2WpodXj to read more about his story.
Kyle Poteat died May 6, 2019, after an overdose on heroin laced with fentanyl.
His addiction started after he suffered an injury while serving with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan. He was prescribed opioid-based pain medicines while in an Army hospital, and eventually turned to the streets to find pain relief.
Jerry Poteat, Kyle’s father, said someone once told him Kyle had written a poem titled “Free of Me” detailing his fight with the demons inside his head. When Jerry asked Kyle to read the poem to him, Kyle recited it from memory.
“Later, I got a copy of it, took it to my Sunday school class, had every one of them bawling,” Jerry said. “One of the ladies in the Sunday school class said it should be published and put on every veterans’ building in the country to let you know how these boys are feeling.”
But it wasn’t until after Kyle died that Jerry found a collection of other poems he had written.
“The other poems were in his bag that he had all his private stuff in,” Jerry said. “I was going through that and found them, and wow. I didn’t know he was that deep. Didn’t know my own son could think that deep. It made me feel really, really proud. I’m prouder more of him now than I was then.
“I just, I miss him. I miss him.”
Jerry shared the poems Kyle wrote. The following are some of those poems.
A Friend Like You
I’ve been lost at the crossroads without a sign in sight.
Hoping for an answer to turn me around, go straight, left or right.
Without direction I flip a coin of chance
Hoping, and praying life is truly just a dance.
Clouds clouding my views of the sun and a brand new day.
Telling myself the storm has set in, so I will just sit here and stay…
Then there was you.
Yeah, there was you when I didn’t know what to do.
Man, life can be funny when we want it to.
Now I know what to be thankful for, if nothing more.
I thank God for my life, and a friend like you.
A friend like you to talk to when life’s got me down.
Reminding me of the power of smiles and never to frown.
A friend like you to remind of God’s glory and life’s presents.
You’ve given me the greatest one with just your presence.
I guess what I’m trying to do
Is to let you know that I thank God for a friend like you.
I know now who I am, and no one’s to blame.
Your angel wings seem to cover the burning bridges and put out their flame.
I feel like a new man with no bounds.
For the first time I wanna stop, smile and just look around.
For the first time I know exactly what God wants me to do.
To be happy, and take care of what I’m supposed to.
Especially, a friend like you.
Yeah, no matter what’s to come, what we’ve done, or what we will do,
We should all thank you for being a friend like you.
<&rule>
Step Outside
It looks nice out.
But still there’s doubt.
Consuming our minds
Confused with what life’s about.
Staring out the window pane.
Life will remain the same.
But I can’t walk out.
Because others are to blame.
God, in you I confide.
Life sure is a ride.
Life looks different,
When you step outside.
<&rule>
God’s Gift
Sometimes I sit and wonder why
Wonder why I’m lucky enough to have you in my life
Was it fate, was it meant to be
I think not, and I have come to see
That you were God’s gift to me
God’s gift to a man that’s done nothing right
God’s gift to a man that has lost life’s fight
God’s gift to a man who knows not day from night
But who am I to say why
I’m just a man living my life
But if it was God that led me to you
Then he’s done more for me than he could ever do.
<&rule>
Free of Me
As I looked out with a cold heart and soulless eyes.
Having lived a life full of heartbreak but truly mostly lies.
I long for the freedom my brothers died and I risked my life for
But others don’t understand why my mind craves more.
More wrongs I can’t right.
More dark tunnels with no light.
More losing me and losing sight
Stop, I tell myself each night.
But time after time I awake to another lie.
As the rain falls it feels like tears upon my shoulders as angels cry.
It’s tough not to feel empty after some things you’ve done.
With God He promises each battle can be won.
So, I look up hands up to the sky and say okay Lord I’ll let them be.
The rain fades, sun shines, and I know I’m finally free of me!
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.