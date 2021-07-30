Veteran's poems shed insight on struggles with PTSD, addiction

Now I know what to be thankful for, if nothing more.

I thank God for my life, and a friend like you.

A friend like you to talk to when life’s got me down.

Reminding me of the power of smiles and never to frown.

A friend like you to remind of God’s glory and life’s presents.

You’ve given me the greatest one with just your presence.

I guess what I’m trying to do

Is to let you know that I thank God for a friend like you.

I know now who I am, and no one’s to blame.

Your angel wings seem to cover the burning bridges and put out their flame.

I feel like a new man with no bounds.

For the first time I wanna stop, smile and just look around.

For the first time I know exactly what God wants me to do.

To be happy, and take care of what I’m supposed to.

Especially, a friend like you.

Yeah, no matter what’s to come, what we’ve done, or what we will do,