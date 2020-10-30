Veterans to be honored with walk-thru tribute

The Burke County Veterans’ Service office will offer a unique experience to honor local veterans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Molly Eller, the veterans’ service officer for Burke County; the local Veterans Day committee and the city of Morganton are partnering to offer an event called, “Honoring Veterans: A Walk-thru Tribute Celebrating Those Who Served,” from 2-6 p.m. on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, at CoMMA.
“Visitors will get to see and learn about military memorabilia from World War II all the way to the current era,” Eller said.
The drop-in event will replace the traditional Veterans Day ceremony held in Morganton each year. The committee was looking for a way to observe Veterans Day while adhering to COVID-19 restrictions to help keep people safe.
“Beca Bova (assistant director of the East Burke Senior Center) actually came up with the idea,” Eller said. “She called me and let me know that she wanted to honor veterans, since I could not do my usual Veterans Day program. So myself, Beca Bova and Roxanne Powell collaborated and came up with a safe, socially distanced plan to make this vision happen.”
In addition to providing the use of CoMMA, the city will provide set up support for the event.
Eller encouraged veterans to stop by and be honored for their service.
“Come out and be thanked for your sacrifice,” she said. “Every ounce of gratitude is a blessing as we continue to stay positive during this roller coaster of a year.”
In lieu of a community ceremony, she suggested ways individuals can honor the veterans in their lives this Veterans Day.
“Make homemade ‘thank you’ arts and crafts,” Eller said. “I have one that someone made me this year in my office. Call your local nursing home and ask if veterans can come outdoors, and loved ones and members of the community can drive with their vehicles patriotically decorated to let them know that they may be isolated, but they are not forgotten. Last, but not least, if you have a friend or family member that’s a veteran, pick up the phone, call them and let them know that you appreciate them. This could easily brighten their day.”
For more information on the Veterans Day event, contact Eller at molly.eller@burkenc.org.
In addition to the walk-thru tribute, a few local organizations have planned events to recognize local veterans:
• Veterans’ breakfast
The Morganton Moose Lodge will offer a free breakfast to local veterans from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Morganton Moose Family Center at 2722 Moose Lodge St. in Morganton. Children ages 6 and younger also may eat for free. Breakfast will be $7 for all others. The menu will include eggs, sausage, bacon, livermush, biscuits and gravy and beverages.
• Veterans’ drive-thru meal
The Berry Chambers Wright American Legion Post No. 322 Auxiliary will celebrate local veterans by offering them a free to-go meal from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Mountain View Recreation Center. The meals will be distributed on a drive-thru set up.
• Flag retirement service
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Table Rock Post 5362 will hold a flag retirement service at noon at 529 Hopewell Road in Morganton. The event to honor local veterans will include a meal of chicken quarters, beans and coleslaw for $8 per plate.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.