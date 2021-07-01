 Skip to main content
VIBE: Burke County entertainment calendar for July1-4
VIBE: Burke County entertainment calendar for July1-4

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TONIGHT

OPEN MIC AT LEVEE

The Levee Brewery and Pub will host an open mic night from 7-10 p.m. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W in downtown Valdese.

FRIDAY

FONTA FLORA SHOW

Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm will host more live music from 6-8 p.m. The venue is located at 6751 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.

MYRA’S CRUISE-IN

The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in at Myra’s starts at 6 p.m. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W in downtown Valdese.

VALDESE INDEPENDENCE DAY

The town of Valdese will host its annual Independence Day celebration from 7-10 p.m. The schedule will kick off with music from Southside Station at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at the Old Rock School at dusk. Main Street will close at 5 p.m. The Old Rock School is located at 400 Main St. W in downtown Valdese

THOMAS AT CATAWBA

Anthony Thomas will play live music at Catawba Brewing Co. from 7-10 p.m. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.

BELLE FARM MUSIC

The Belle Farm retail store will host live music by Darryl Corley from 7-9 p.m. The store is located at 3851 Kathy Road in Morganton.

GRACE AT LEVEE

Bethany Grace will play live music at The Levee Brewery and Pub at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

GLEN ALPINE PARADE

The town of Glen Alpine will host its annual Independence Day parade at 10 a.m. The route will start on Pollard Road off Lail Avenue and continue onto Linville Street, following that street to town hall. Glen Alpine Town Hall is located at 103 Pitts St.

DOG FASHION SHOW

The Morganton Downtown Development Association will host a patriotic-themed dog fashion show from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Dog owners can win prizes for costumes and decorations. There is no entry fee or preregistration. The event will be held in the parking lot next to Oak Hill Iron and Wood, located at 107 S. King St. in downtown Morganton.

HIPPS AT SOUTH CREEK

South Creek Winery will be the site of a live show by J.J. Hipps and The Hideaway from 1-4:30 p.m. The winery is located at 2240 S. Creek Road in Nebo.

MUSIC AT SILVER FORK

Silver Fork Winery will host live music by the band Almost Vintage from 2-5 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.

HILDEBRAN CRUISE-IN

The Hildebran Heritage and Development Association will host a cruise-in from 5-9:30 p.m. at the old Hildebran High School. Live music will be performed by Cold Sweat Band. Hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream will be for sale.

MOORE AT CATAWBA

The Shelby Rae Moore Band will perform live music at Catawba Brewing Co. from 7-10 p.m.

SUNDAY

MORGANTON FIREWORKS

The city of Morganton will host its annual Independence Day fireworks display at 9:40 p.m. at Freedom Park. The park will be closed, but spectators are encouraged to park nearby and watch. The park is located on the 400 block of Independence Boulevard in Morganton.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.

