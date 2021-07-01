VIBE: Burke County entertainment calendar for July1-4

Silver Fork Winery will host live music by the band Almost Vintage from 2-5 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.

HILDEBRAN CRUISE-IN

The Hildebran Heritage and Development Association will host a cruise-in from 5-9:30 p.m. at the old Hildebran High School. Live music will be performed by Cold Sweat Band. Hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream will be for sale.

MOORE AT CATAWBA

The Shelby Rae Moore Band will perform live music at Catawba Brewing Co. from 7-10 p.m.

SUNDAY

MORGANTON FIREWORKS

The city of Morganton will host its annual Independence Day fireworks display at 9:40 p.m. at Freedom Park. The park will be closed, but spectators are encouraged to park nearby and watch. The park is located on the 400 block of Independence Boulevard in Morganton.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.