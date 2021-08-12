VIBE: Entertainment calendar for Burke County (Aug. 12-18)

MOVIE ON THE GREEN

Silver Creek Golf Club will host a Movie on the Green, “The Princess Bride,” at 8:30 p.m. The movie is free to attend, but entry requires one ticket per vehicle. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Snacks will be available. The golf course is located at 4241 Plantation Drive in Morganton.

KARAOKE/DANCE NIGHT

Corner Café and Winery will host a karaoke and dance night at 9 p.m. The café is located at 116 S. Main St. in downtown Drexel.

WEDNESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery and Pub will host a trivia night from 7-10 p.m.

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Olive of Morganton will host its weekly Wine Down Singo at 8 p.m. The event will consist of music bingo and dancing. The store is located at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.