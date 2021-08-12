VIBE: Entertainment calendar for Burke County (Aug. 12-18)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
SIP AND SIGN
SideTracked Brewery will host its monthly Sip and Sign event where patrons can try the business’ brews and learn American Sign Language at 7 p.m. The brewery is located at 609 S. Green St. Suite 100 in downtown Morganton.
FRIDAY
WALDENSIAN FESTIVAL
The town of Valdese’s 46th annual Waldensian Festival will kick off downtown at 5 p.m. and its first day will continue through 10:30 p.m. The concert lineup includes Darrell Harwood at 6 p.m. and Dirty Grass Soul at 9 p.m. The first night also will include a special presentation of the Old Colony Players’ outdoor Waldensian drama, “From This Day Forward.” The town’s Main Street will be lined with more than 170 food, art and craft vendors, and the weekend will include amusement rides, a bocce tournament, a church service, an open art competition, attraction tours, street dances and more.
MYRA’S CRUISE-IN
The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in at Myra’s starts at 6 p.m. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
FONTA FLORA SHOW
Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm will host more live music from 6-8 p.m. The venue is located at 6751 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.
COMMA EVENT
CoMMA Performing Arts Center will host Black Box Dance Theatre’s “The Patriot Project” at 7 p.m. The project is an evening-length work of multimedia dance, theater and storytelling examining the sacrifice of United States military members and their families. The event is free for veterans. CoMMA is located at 401 S. College St. in downtown Morganton.
CATAWBA CONCERT
Catawba Brewing Co. will host live music by Moose and Friends from 7-10 p.m. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
BELLE FARM MUSIC
The Belle Farm Retail Store’s summer concert series will continue with Soulshine from 7-9 p.m. The store is located at 3851 Kathy Road in Morganton.
SATURDAY
MORE WALDENSIAN FESTIVAL
The Waldensian Festival will continue at 8 a.m. with a Waldensian Footrace, followed by vendor openings and music by The Brothers Cooperative at 9 a.m. More live music will follow with The Tonez at 3 p.m. and Blackwater Rhythm and Blues at 7 p.m. Other performances will take place throughout the day.
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY
Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games will host a Free Comic Book Day at 11 a.m. Those who attend can receive a free comic book and purchase items from The Jamb, G.I. Dave and Scott Kimberlin. Stacey Fleming and Kev Lyerly will sell art. Everything will be on sale and a free trade paperback will be available with a purchase of $20 or more in store products. The store is located at 902 W. Union St.
SILVER FORK SHOW
Silver Fork Winery will host live music by The McAfee-Rory Duo from 2-5 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
SHOW AT THE LEVEE
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host live music by JonBoy and Lefty at 3:30 p.m. The brewery is located at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Morganton.
CONNELLY SPRING SERIES
The town of Connelly Springs’ Summer Concert Series will continue with music by Too Much Sylvia from 5-9 p.m. Food vendors will include Lucky Dogs, Paradise Subs, Sugar Coated and Hawaiian Shaved Ice. The event is at the town pavilion, located at 1030 U.S. Highway 70 in Connelly Springs.
HORSESHOE BEND MUSIC
Horseshoe Bend Family Campground will be the site of a concert by Mr. Tibbs and The Wizard at 6 p.m. The campground is located at 6675 N.C. Highway 181 in Morganton.
MOVIE ON THE GREEN
Silver Creek Golf Club will host a Movie on the Green, “The Princess Bride,” at 8:30 p.m. The movie is free to attend, but entry requires one ticket per vehicle. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Snacks will be available. The golf course is located at 4241 Plantation Drive in Morganton.
KARAOKE/DANCE NIGHT
Corner Café and Winery will host a karaoke and dance night at 9 p.m. The café is located at 116 S. Main St. in downtown Drexel.
WEDNESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host a trivia night from 7-10 p.m.
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Olive of Morganton will host its weekly Wine Down Singo at 8 p.m. The event will consist of music bingo and dancing. The store is located at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.