VIBE: Entertainment calendar for Burke County (Aug. 19-26)

TODAY
OPEN MIC NIGHT
The Levee Brewery and Pub will welcome Tonia Wood as host for Open Mic Night. The brewery is at 118 Main St. W in downtown Valdese.
FRIDAY
MUSEUM TOURS
The History Museum of Burke County will be open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.
THEATRE CABARET NIGHT
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host Theatre Cabaret Night, with local stage actions reliving their roles in recent productions at 7 p.m. The brewery is at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Morganton.
MYRA’S CRUISE-IN
The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in at Myra’s starts at 6 p.m. The diner is at 212 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
FONTA FLORA SHOW
Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm will host more live music from 6-8 p.m. The venue is at 6751 N.C. 126, Nebo.
CATAWBA CONCERT
Catawba Brewing Co. will host live music by The Alligators from 7-10 p.m. Rotation food truck will be onsite from 5-8:30 p.m. The brewery also will have its King Don’s Pumpkin Ale release. The brewery is at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
SATURDAY
SILVER FORK SHOW
Silver Fork Winery will host live music by Southern Style from 2-5 p.m. The winery is at 5000 Patton Road, Morganton.
SHOW AT THE LEVEE
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host live music by Dani Kerr at 7 p.m. The brewery is located at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Morganton.
SOUTH CREEK SHOW
South Creek Vineyard will host live music by Skiffle at 1 p.m. The vineyard is at 2240 S. Creek Road, Nebo.
MOVIE ON THE GREEN
Silver Creek Golf Club will host a Movie on the Green, “The Princess Bride,” at 8:30 p.m. The movie is free to attend, but entry requires one ticket per vehicle. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Snacks will be available. The golf course is at 4241 Plantation Drive, Morganton.
CATAWBA CONCERT
Catawba Brewing Co. will host live music by Roots Madness from 7-10 p.m. The brewery is at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
REGGAE
The Olive of Morganton will hold Reggae Saturday with DJ Spence at 4 p.m. The store is at 111 E. Union St.
WEDNESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host a trivia night from 7-10 p.m.
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Olive of Morganton will host its weekly Wine Down Singo at 8 p.m. The event will consist of music bingo and dancing. The store is at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with several new exhibits. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the museum is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.