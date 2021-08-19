VIBE: Entertainment calendar for Burke County (Aug. 19-26)

CATAWBA CONCERT

Catawba Brewing Co. will host live music by Roots Madness from 7-10 p.m. The brewery is at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.

REGGAE

The Olive of Morganton will hold Reggae Saturday with DJ Spence at 4 p.m. The store is at 111 E. Union St.

WEDNESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery and Pub will host a trivia night from 7-10 p.m.

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Olive of Morganton will host its weekly Wine Down Singo at 8 p.m. The event will consist of music bingo and dancing. The store is at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with several new exhibits. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the museum is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.