VIBE: Entertainment calendar for Burke County (Aug. 5-11)

The Olive of Morganton will host its weekly Wine Down Singo at 8 p.m. The event will consist of music bingo and dancing. The store is located at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.

The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.