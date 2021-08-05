VIBE: Entertainment calendar for Burke County (Aug. 5-11)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
TRIVIA AT THE BARN
The Barn at Wildwood Acres will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. The venue is located at 9080 Bridges Ave. in Connelly Springs.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
The Levee Brewery will hold Open Mic Night with Tonya Wood at 7 p.m. Team sign up begins at 6:30. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W in downtown Valdese.
FRIDAY
FONTA FLORA SHOW
Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm will host more live music from 6-8 p.m. The venue is located at 6751 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.
MYRA’S CRUISE-IN
The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in at Myra’s starts at 6 p.m. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W in downtown Valdese.
VALDESE WEEKLY SHOW
This weekend’s Valdese Family Friday Nights concert will be performed by 28690 & Friends from 7-10 p.m. The music will take place on the football field at the Old Rock School, located at 400 Main St. W in downtown Valdese. Vendors will be onsite.
CATAWBA CONCERT
Catawba Brewing Co. will host a concert by Almost Vintage from 7-10 p.m. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
MUSIC AT THE LEVEE
The Levee Brewery and Pub will welcome musician Don Hogan at 7 p.m. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W in downtown Valdese.
SATURDAY
FARMERS MARKET SHOW
The Morganton Farmers Market will host music by Alan Darveaux from 9-11 a.m. The market is located at 300 Beach St. in downtown Morganton.
SOUTH CREEK CONCERT
Musician Todd Greene will play a concert at South Creek Vineyards and Winery from 1-4:30 p.m. The winery is located at 2240 S. Creek Road in Nebo.
SILVER FORK MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery will host a show by indie/alternative musician Trouvere from 2-5 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
BREWERY PERFORMANCE
Catawba Brewing Co. will be the site of a musical performance by Grandma’s Medicine from 7-10 p.m.
KARAOKE AT LEVEE
The Levee Brewery and Pub will hold Karaoke night at 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAR HEEL TRIVIA
Tar Heel Trivia will be held at Catawba Brewing Co. at 7 p.m. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
WEDNESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host a trivia night from 7-10 p.m.
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Olive of Morganton will host its weekly Wine Down Singo at 8 p.m. The event will consist of music bingo and dancing. The store is located at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.