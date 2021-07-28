VIBE: Entertainment calendar for Burke County (July 22-28)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
TRIVIA AT THE BARN
The Barn at Wildwood Acres will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. The venue is located at 9080 Bridges Ave. in Connelly Springs.
FRIDAY
FONTA FLORA SHOW
Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm will host more live music from 6-8 p.m. The venue is located at 6751 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.
MYRA’S CRUISE-IN
The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in at Myra’s starts at 6 p.m. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W in downtown Valdese.
VALDESE WEEKLY SHOW
This weekend’s Valdese Family Friday Nights concert will be performed by Little Johnny Trailer Trash from 7-10 p.m. The music will take place on the football field at the Old Rock School, located at 400 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese. Vendors will be onsite.
BELLE FARM MUSIC
The Belle Farm Retail Store’s summer concert series will continue with the Carolina Crawdads from 7-9 p.m. The store is located at 3851 Kathy Road in Morganton.
CATAWBA CONCERT
Catawba Brewing Co. will host a concert by Spalding McIntosh from 7-10 p.m. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
MUSIC BINGO
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host another round of Music Bingo at 7 p.m. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W in downtown Valdese.
SATURDAY
FARMERS MARKET SHOW
The Morganton Farmers Market will host music by Sherill Keever from 9-11 a.m. The market is located at 300 Beach St. in downtown Morganton.
SOUTH CREEK CONCERT
Musician Brooke McBride will play a concert at South Creek Vineyards and Winery from 1-4:30 p.m. The winery is located at 2240 S. Creek Road in Nebo.
SILVER FORK MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery will host a show by Sycamore Bones from 2-5 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
WILDWOOD ACRES SHOW
The Barn at Wildwood Acres will continue its summer concert series with music by The Alligators from 6:30-11:30 p.m.
HORSEHOE BEND MUSIC
Horseshoe Bend Family Campground will be the site of a show by Quinn and Crowe at 7 p.m. The campground is located at 6675 N.C. Highway 181 in Morganton.
BREWERY PERFORMANCE
Catawba Brewing Co. will be the site of a musical performance by Still Walkin’ from 7-10 p.m.
MUG BAND AT LEVEE
The Levee Brewery and Pub will be the site of live music by The Mug Band at 7 p.m.
SUMMER MOVIE
Silver Fork Winery will continue its Movie Under the Stars “Out of this World” summer series with a showing of “Guardians of the Galaxy” from 8:30-10:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host a trivia night from 7-10 p.m.
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Olive of Morganton will host its weekly Wine Down Singo at 8 p.m. The event will consist of music bingo and dancing. The store is located at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.