VIBE: Entertainment calendar for Burke County (July 8-14)

TODAY
ART CRAWL
Downtown Morganton will host its Third Thursday Art Crawl from 5-7 p.m., with stops at Hamilton Williams Gallery, Morganton City Hall, Adventure Bound Books, West Union Art Studios, Craft’d, Mountain Gallery and Gifts, and Morganton Savings Bank, which will host tie-dying by the Burke Arts Council.
MEET ARTIST AT HWG
Hamilton Williams Gallery host a meet-the-artist segment with Amy Brooks, who works with stained glass, and her husband, Scott, during the art crawl from 5-7:30 p.m. The gallery is at 403 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
OPEN MIC AT LEVEE
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host an open mic night from 7-10 p.m. The pub is at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
FRIDAY
MINI ART FESTIVAL
The Old School Studio will host a pop-up miniature art festival from noon to 2 p.m. There will be free art activities, student art vendors, mini-makers show and tell, music and magic and a food truck. The studio is at 647 Hopewell Road, Morganton.
FONTA FLORA SHOW
Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm will host more live music from 6-8 p.m. The venue is at 6751 N.C. Highway 126, Nebo.
MYRA’S CRUISE-IN
The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in at Myra’s starts at 6 p.m. The diner is at 212 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
VALDESE WEEKLY SHOW
This weekend’s Valdese Family Friday Nights concert will be performed by The Super ’60s at 7 p.m. The music will take place on the football field at the Old Rock School, at 400 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese. Vendors will be onsite.
BELLE FARM MUSIC
The Belle Farm Retail Store will host its next weekly concert with The Tallent Family from 7-9 p.m. The store is at 3851 Kathy Road, Morganton.
CRAGGY AT CATAWBA
Catawba Brewing Co. will host music by Craggy Blues from 7-10 p.m. The brewery is at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
KARAOKE NIGHT
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host a karaoke night at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
KIDS MUSIC WORKSHOP
The Rock School Arts Foundation will host a folk instrument workshop for children in kindergarten through fourth grade from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $2 per person or $10 per family. Registration is required by calling 828-838-9806 or emailing rsaf1893@gmail.com. The event will be held in the Old Rock School auditorium.
CONCERT AT SOUTH CREEK
South Creek Vineyards and Winery will offer a concert by the Rory Kelly Band from 1-4:30 p.m. The winery is at 2240 S. Creek Road, Nebo.
SILVER FORK MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery will host a show by Sami and Dave from 2-5 p.m. The winery is at 5000 Patton Road, Morganton.
CHAD TRIPLETT SHOW
The Barn at Wildwood Acres will host a concert by Chad Triplett and Two-Lane Blacktop from 6:30-11:30 p.m. There will be food by Paradise Subs and Deli and beer. The cover charge is $5. Call 828-390-4080 to reserve a table. The venue is at 9080 Bridges Ave., Connelly Springs.
HORSEHOE BEND MUSIC
Horseshoe Bend Family Campground will be the site of a show by Quinn and Crowe at 7 p.m. The campground is at 6675 N.C. Highway 181, Morganton.
CLASSIC HIGHWAY SHOW
Catawba Brewing Co. will play host to music by Classic Highway from 7-10 p.m.
KARAOKE/DANCE NIGHT
The Corner Café will host a karaoke and dance night at 9 p.m. The café is at 116 S. Main St. in downtown Drexel.
WEDNESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host a trivia night at 7 p.m.
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Olive of Morganton will host its weekly Wine Down Singo at 8 p.m. The event will consist of music bingo and dancing. The store is at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.