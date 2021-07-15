VIBE: Entertainment calendar for Burke County (July 8-14)

FONTA FLORA SHOW

Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm will host more live music from 6-8 p.m. The venue is at 6751 N.C. Highway 126, Nebo.

MYRA’S CRUISE-IN

The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in at Myra’s starts at 6 p.m. The diner is at 212 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.

VALDESE WEEKLY SHOW

This weekend’s Valdese Family Friday Nights concert will be performed by The Super ’60s at 7 p.m. The music will take place on the football field at the Old Rock School, at 400 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese. Vendors will be onsite.

BELLE FARM MUSIC

The Belle Farm Retail Store will host its next weekly concert with The Tallent Family from 7-9 p.m. The store is at 3851 Kathy Road, Morganton.

CRAGGY AT CATAWBA

Catawba Brewing Co. will host music by Craggy Blues from 7-10 p.m. The brewery is at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.

KARAOKE NIGHT

The Levee Brewery and Pub will host a karaoke night at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

KIDS MUSIC WORKSHOP