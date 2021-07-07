VIBE: Entertainment calendar for Burke County (July 8-14)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TONIGHT
OPEN MIC AT LEVEE
The Levee Brewery and Pub will host an open mic night from 7-10 p.m. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
SIP AND SIGN
SideTracked Brewery will host its next Sip and Sign Learn American Sign Language event at 7 p.m. The brewery is located at 609 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
FRIDAY
FONTA FLORA SHOW
Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm will host more live music from 6-8 p.m. The venue is located at 6751 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.
MYRA’S CRUISE-IN
The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in at Myra’s starts at 6 p.m. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
VALDESE WEEKLY SHOW
This weekend’s Valdese Family Friday Nights concert will be performed by Fox and Company at 7 p.m. The music will take place on the football field at the Old Rock School, located at 400 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese. Vendors will be onsite.
BELLE FARM MUSIC
The Belle Farm Retail Store will host its next weekly concert with Viral Vinyl from 7-9 p.m. The store is located at 3851 Kathy Road in Morganton.
THOMAS AT CATAWBA
Anthony Thomas will play live music at Catawba Brewing Co. from 7-10 p.m. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
SATURDAY
BUTTERBEANS AT MARKET
The Morganton Farmers Market will host live music by the band Butterbeans from 9-11 a.m. The market is located at 300 Beach St. in downtown Morganton.
MUSIC AT SILVER FORK
Silver Fork Winery will host live music by the band Wiregrass from 2-5 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
CONNELLY SPRINGS SERIES
The town of Connelly Springs’ summer concert series will resume with music by Dirty Grass Soul from 5-9 p.m. Food will be available from Anywhere’z Fine BBQ and Southern Cuisine, Urban Flavor and Blue Moose. The town pavilion is located at 1030 U.S. Highway 70 in Connelly Springs.
LADIES’ NIGHT OUT
Backwoods Barbie Boutique will host a Ladies’ Night Out event for the entire family from 5-8 p.m. alongside the town of Connelly Springs’ summer concert series installment.
MUSIC AT HORSESHOE BEND
Horseshoe Bend Family Campground will host live music by Quinn and Crowe at 7 p.m. The campground is located at 6675 N.C. Highway 181 in Morganton.
SUNDAY
VLP GROUP HIKE
The Friends of the Valdese Rec will host a group hike at Valdese Lakeside Park from 2-3:30 p.m. The hike will access the park from the Lovelady Road parking lot, traveling 1.3 miles from Lovelady Road down Hoyle Creek Trail. The park is located at 1149 Lake Rhodhiss Drive N.E. in Valdese.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Olive of Morganton will host its weekly Wine Down Singo at 8 p.m. The event will consist of music bingo and dancing. The store is located at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.