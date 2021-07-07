VIBE: Entertainment calendar for Burke County (July 8-14)

MUSIC AT HORSESHOE BEND

Horseshoe Bend Family Campground will host live music by Quinn and Crowe at 7 p.m. The campground is located at 6675 N.C. Highway 181 in Morganton.

SUNDAY

VLP GROUP HIKE

The Friends of the Valdese Rec will host a group hike at Valdese Lakeside Park from 2-3:30 p.m. The hike will access the park from the Lovelady Road parking lot, traveling 1.3 miles from Lovelady Road down Hoyle Creek Trail. The park is located at 1149 Lake Rhodhiss Drive N.E. in Valdese.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Olive of Morganton will host its weekly Wine Down Singo at 8 p.m. The event will consist of music bingo and dancing. The store is located at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.