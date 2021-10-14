Vibe entertainment calendar (Oct. 14-20)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
FRIDAY
THE GRIND CAFÉ
The Harris Brothers will play a show from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The menu will include tapas, craft beer and wine. Call ahead to 828-430-4343 to make a reservation. The café is located at 136 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON
Michael Hefner, Tim Gallagher and Robert Gucwa will play live music at 8 p.m. The store is located at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
SATURDAY
MORGANTON FARMERS MARKET
Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina will have a booth with nature-themed activities for kids from 8 a.m. to noon at this weekend’s farmers market. The free activities will be alongside information about conservation projects and volunteer opportunities. The market is held at 300 Beach St. in downtown Morganton.
BERRY SITE
An Exploring Joara Foundation public archaeology event and dig day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Warren Wilson College’s Abra Joghart will lead the excavations. Dig days are open to the public but children must be at least 10 years old to dig and anyone younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required and costs $5 for EJF members and $15 for non-members. To register, email ed@exploringjoara.org with how many people will attend. Another dig day will be held on Oct. 30. The dig site is located at 1700 Henderson Mill Road in Morganton.
BACK PORCH ANTIQUES
A classic car and truck cruise-in will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot. The antique store and Annex 17 Wine Shop will have wine, beer, soda, wine slushies, water and tea, along with food for participants, available for purchase. The store is located at 1114 Carbon City Road in Morganton.
BURKE ARTS COUNCIL
The annual Oyster Outing fundraiser will be held from 1-5 p.m. While a full return is planned for 2022, this year’s “Souper” event will be held in a limited fashion with homemade soups available for curbside pickup and takeout. New England clam chowder, Brunswick stew, oyster stew and shrimp cocktails will be served with fresh cornbread. Desserts will be available. The council is located at 506 S. Sterling St. in downtown Morganton.
SOUTH CREEK WINERY
Singer-songwriter Mike Alicke will play a show from 1-4:30 p.m. The winery and vineyard is located at 2240 S. Creek Road in Nebo.
CATAWBA BREWING CO.
Almost Vintage will give a concert to celebrate the fall and Halloween seasons from 7-10 p.m. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
THE LEVEE BREWERY
Karaoke night will be held at 7:30 p.m. The brewery and pub is located at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
SUNDAY
MYRA’S DINER
Cruiser Appreciation Day will be held from 2-4 p.m. The event will include free barbecue, drinks, music and prize drawings to celebrate the end of the cruise-in season. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
WEDNESDAY
THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m., featuring DJ Chris Byers. Singo cards are free, new prizes are added weekly and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.