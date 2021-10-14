Vibe entertainment calendar (Oct. 14-20)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

FRIDAY

THE GRIND CAFÉ

The Harris Brothers will play a show from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The menu will include tapas, craft beer and wine. Call ahead to 828-430-4343 to make a reservation. The café is located at 136 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton.

THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON

Michael Hefner, Tim Gallagher and Robert Gucwa will play live music at 8 p.m. The store is located at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.

SATURDAY

MORGANTON FARMERS MARKET

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina will have a booth with nature-themed activities for kids from 8 a.m. to noon at this weekend’s farmers market. The free activities will be alongside information about conservation projects and volunteer opportunities. The market is held at 300 Beach St. in downtown Morganton.

BERRY SITE