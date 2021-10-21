Vibe entertainment calendar (Oct. 21-27)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
FRIDAY
THE LEVEE BREWERY
Bethany Grace will perform at 7 p.m. The brewery and pub is located at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
COMMA
“One Night in Memphis,” a rocking concert tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley, will be held at 7:30 p.m. at CoMMA. Located at 401 College St., tickets can be purchased at commaonline.org.
LIVE MUSIC
Spalding McIntosh and the Lion’s Heart will perform at Catawba Brewing Co. at 7 p.m. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St.
SATURDAY
SILVER CREEK WINERY
Thomas Aaron Garlow will perform at Silver Fork Winery at 2 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
MORGANTON FARMERS MARKET
Patty M will perform at 8 a.m. at the Morganton Farmers Market. The market is held at 300 Beach St. in downtown Morganton.
SOUTH CREEK WINERY
Singer-songwriter Michael Wilson Knowles will play a show from 1-4:30 p.m. The winery and vineyard is located at 2240 S. Creek Road in Nebo.
CATAWBA BREWING CO.
Ulysses Long will perform from 7-10 p.m. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
SUNDAY
MYRA’S DINER
The Friday night cruise-in will be held at 6 p.m. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
WEDNESDAY
THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m., featuring DJ Chris Byers. Singo cards are free, new prizes are added weekly and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.