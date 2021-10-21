 Skip to main content
Vibe entertainment calendar (Oct. 21-27)
featured special report

vibe graphic

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

FRIDAY

THE LEVEE BREWERY

Bethany Grace will perform at 7 p.m. The brewery and pub is located at 118 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.

COMMA

“One Night in Memphis,” a rocking concert tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley, will be held at 7:30 p.m. at CoMMA. Located at 401 College St., tickets can be purchased at commaonline.org.

LIVE MUSIC

Spalding McIntosh and the Lion’s Heart will perform at Catawba Brewing Co. at 7 p.m. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St.

SATURDAY

SILVER CREEK WINERY

Thomas Aaron Garlow will perform at Silver Fork Winery at 2 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.

MORGANTON FARMERS MARKET

Patty M will perform at 8 a.m. at the Morganton Farmers Market. The market is held at 300 Beach St. in downtown Morganton.

SOUTH CREEK WINERY

Singer-songwriter Michael Wilson Knowles will play a show from 1-4:30 p.m. The winery and vineyard is located at 2240 S. Creek Road in Nebo.

CATAWBA BREWING CO.

Ulysses Long will perform from 7-10 p.m. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.

SUNDAY

MYRA’S DINER

The Friday night cruise-in will be held at 6 p.m. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.

WEDNESDAY

THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m., featuring DJ Chris Byers. Singo cards are free, new prizes are added weekly and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.

