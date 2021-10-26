Vibe entertainment calendar (Oct. 28 to Nov. 3)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

FRIDAY

TOWN OF VALDESE

Treats in the Streets will be held downtown from 4-6 p.m. Participating local merchants will hand out treats. Awards will be given out for those attending with the best costumes.

TOWN OF RUTHERFORD COLLEGE

A Trail of Treats event will be held at Rutherford College Municipal Park from 4-6 p.m. Those who attend are encouraged to wear a costume and visit booths set up along a trail to give out treats. The park is located at 950 Malcolm Blvd. in Rutherford College.

WHIPPOORWILL FARM

A Seasonal Creep Halloween Gathering will be held at Fonta Flora Brewery’s farm at 5 p.m. There will be a popup show and reception for artist Blake Lee Ferguson; music by Bobbie Snakes, Khandroma and Subhollow; sweet treats by Chef Lara Hicks; a costume contest; a tarot reader; and more. The farm is located at 6751 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.

CITY OF MORGANTON