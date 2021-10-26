Vibe entertainment calendar (Oct. 28 to Nov. 3)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
FRIDAY
TOWN OF VALDESE
Treats in the Streets will be held downtown from 4-6 p.m. Participating local merchants will hand out treats. Awards will be given out for those attending with the best costumes.
TOWN OF RUTHERFORD COLLEGE
A Trail of Treats event will be held at Rutherford College Municipal Park from 4-6 p.m. Those who attend are encouraged to wear a costume and visit booths set up along a trail to give out treats. The park is located at 950 Malcolm Blvd. in Rutherford College.
WHIPPOORWILL FARM
A Seasonal Creep Halloween Gathering will be held at Fonta Flora Brewery’s farm at 5 p.m. There will be a popup show and reception for artist Blake Lee Ferguson; music by Bobbie Snakes, Khandroma and Subhollow; sweet treats by Chef Lara Hicks; a costume contest; a tarot reader; and more. The farm is located at 6751 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.
CITY OF MORGANTON
A Ghost Walk will be held downtown starting at 6 p.m. Attendees will learn about Morganton’s spooky history and see the downtown district. The hour-long tour tells about local history, strange sightings and folklore over the span of 1 ½ miles. Some stories date back 500 years. Tickets cost $5 and are available in limited quantities and can be reserved at the Morganton Main Street Office, located at 112B W. Union St. in downtown Morganton. Tours start at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. and begin behind the Sen. Samuel J. Ervin statue on the Historic Burke County Courthouse Square at 102 E. Union St. Guests are encouraged to dress warmly.
BACKWOODS BARBIE BOUTIQUE
A Spooky Sip and Shop will be held from 6-9 p.m. It will feature shopping, wine tasting and special vendors. The store is located at 1031 U.S. Highway 70 in Connelly Springs.
HOMER’S SODA SHOP
Homer’s Big Boo, organized by Overmountain Cycles, is a fun-filled, Halloween-costumed bicycle ride through downtown Morganton from 6:30-10 p.m. The ride will start in the alley behind Homer’s, located at 113 E. Union St. The buy-in costs $5 and the first two finishers will split the pot.
SILVER FORK WINERY
The seventh annual Sip and Spook will be held from 7-10 p.m. with the theme of “Villain or Misunderstood?” There will be drawings for the best villain costume, the best couple costume and the best group costume. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
HORSEPOWER PARK
A Monsters in the Woods event will be held from 7-11 p.m. Activities include a Haunted Race Track Monster Truck Ride for $10, a Track of Terror (rated PG-13) for $15 and a Spooky Trail Hayride for $10. An all-access wrist band costs $30. Children ages 2 and younger get in free but must sit on a parent’s lap. The Fall Festive Spooky Midway will have seasonal foods, cold drinks, beer, snacks, kids’ games, photo fun and more. Parking costs $5. Visit horsepowerpark.com for tickets and info. The race track is located at 2900 Race Track St. in Morganton.
SATURDAY
BIGFOOT CLIMBING GYM
The Bigfoot Halloween Bash will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a costume contest, games, candy and more fun throughout the day. A day pass costs $10. The gym is located at 212 Avery Ave. in downtown Morganton.
SILVER FORK WINERY
The Big Deals will perform front porch swing music from 2-5 p.m.
GEORGE HILDEBRAND FIRE AND RESCUE
Drive-thru trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. The fire department is located at 7470 George Hildebrand School Road in Connelly Springs.
CITY OF MORGANTON
More downtown Ghost Walks will be held with the same details and times as listed above.
CATAWBA BREWING CO.
A Boo and Brew Halloween party featuring music by Grandma’s Medicine will be held from 7-10 p.m. Those who attend are encouraged to wear a costume and prizes will be given out. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
TWIN BROTHERS PIZZA CO.
Mitch and Dave will play live music from 7-10 p.m. Those who attend are encouraged to wear a costume. There will be a $50 gift card giveaway after a vote on the best costume. The restaurant is located at 719 Main St. E. in downtown Valdese.
HORSEPOWER PARK
Another Monsters in the Woods event will be held with the same details and times as listed above.
SUNDAY
CHESTERFIELD FIRE AND RESCUE
Drive-thru trick-or-treating will be held from 5-8 p.m. The firehouse is located at 2160 N.C. Highway 18-U.S. Highway 64 in Morganton.
WEDNESDAY
THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m., featuring DJ Chris Byers. Singo cards are free, new prizes are added weekly and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.