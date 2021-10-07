Vibe entertainment calendar (Oct. 6-13)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TONIGHT
OPEN MIC NIGHT
The Levee Brewery and Pub will hold Open Mic Night tonight at 7 p.m. Locals are encouraged to come show off their musical talent. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W in Valdese.
FRIDAY
WHIPPOORWILL FARM
Fantomex and the Smokey Mountain Sirens will perform to Fonta Flora Brewery’s satellite location at 6 p.m. The venue is located at 6751 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.
THE LEVEE
Don Hogan will perform Friday at 7 p.m. at The Levee Brewery and Pub in downtown Valdese. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W.
MYRA’S DINER
The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in starts at 6 p.m. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W in downtown Valdese.
CATAWBA BREWING CO.
The Local Boys will perform from 7-10 p.m. at Catawba Brewing Co. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton.
TWIN BROTHERS
Mitch and Dave will perform from 7-10 p.m. at Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in downtown Valdese.
SATURDAY SILVER FORK WINERY
Wiregrass will perform at 2 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
CATAWBA BREWING CO.
The King Bees will take the stage from 7-10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
South Creek Vineyards will host music by Melody Co at 1 p.m. The winery is located at 2240 South Creek Road in Nebo.
LIVE MUSIC
Joey Vang will perform at The Olive on Morganton at 8 p.m. The Olive is located at 111 E. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
TRIVIA
Sidetracked Brewery will hold The Office Trivia night at 7 p.m. The brewery is located at 609 S. Green St. Suite 100 in downtown Morganton.
COMMA
Hobo Cane will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. The municipal theater is located at 401 S. College St. in downtown Morganton. Visit commaonline.org for tickets.
BIRTHDAY BASH
DJ Spence will spin tunes at his birthday bash at The Olive of Morganton at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
Catawba Brewing Co. will host Tar Heel Trivia beginning at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub will host trivia night at 7 p.m. The brewery is located at 118 Main St. W in Valdese.
THE OLIVE
The Olive of Morganton will host Wine Down Wednesday with Music Singo at 8 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.