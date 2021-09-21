Vibe entertainment calendar (Sept. 23-29)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
CATAWBA BREWING CO.
Decades will play live music from 7-9 p.m. The brewery is located at 212 S. Green St. in downtown Morganton. A monthly social event will be held at the same time.
LEVEE BREWERY AND PUB
A pool tournament of up to eight players will be held at 7 p.m. The buy-in is $10 per person with a first-place prize of $50. Play will be double-elimination and independently refereed. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W in downtown Valdese.
FRIDAY
WHIPPOORWILL FARM
Live music will return to Fonta Flora Brewery’s satellite location from 6-8 p.m. A farmers’ and markers’ market will start at 5:30 p.m. The venue is located at 6751 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.
MYRA’S DINER
The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in starts at 6 p.m. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W in downtown Valdese.
CATAWBA BREWING CO.
Spalding McIntosh and the Lion’s Heart will play from 7-10 p.m.
LEVEE BREWERY AND PUB
A music bingo event will be held at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
MORGANTON FARMERS MARKET
Musician Patty M. will perform from 8-10 a.m. The market is located at 300 Beach St. in downtown Morganton.
RUTHERFORD COLLEGE
The Pigmasters BBQ Challenge will return to the town from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will consist of consist of 25-30 competitors from all over the southeast region of the United States. The event will be a Master Series sanctioned contest that requires the teams to cook four types of meat (chicken, pork ribs, pork butt and pork brisket). Town Hall is located at 980 Malcolm Blvd.
SILVER FORK WINERY
A Harvest Feast event consisting of a music doubleheader and pig pickin’ will be held from noon to 6 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
CATAWBA BREWING CO.
Bethany Grace and Thomas Anthony will take the stage from 7 -10 p.m.
COMMA
Edwin McCain will give a concert with EmiSunshine and The Rain at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2XLzkLm. The municipal theater is located at 401 S. College St. in downtown Morganton.
LEVEE BREWERY AND PUB
Musician Dani Kerr will perform at 8 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.