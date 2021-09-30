Vibe entertainment calendar (Sept. 30 - Oct. 6)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
FRIDAY
WHIPPOORWILL FARM
Live music will return to Fonta Flora Brewery’s satellite location from 6-8 p.m. The venue is located at 6751 N.C. Highway 126 in Nebo.
MYRA’S DINER The weekly classic and antique car cruise-in starts at 6 p.m. The diner is located at 212 Main St. W in downtown Valdese.
CATAWBA BREWING CO.
A vaccine clinic will be held from 4-7 p.m. Anyone who gets a COVID vaccine will receive a free beer, pint glass and koosi. The Alligators also will perform from 7-10 p.m.
SATURDAY PLOW DAYS FESTIVAL
Catawba Meadows, at 701 Sanford Drive, will hold Plow Days Festival beginning at 2 p.m. The event will feature live musical acts, tractors and other attractions.
ONSET CINEMA
Henry River Mill Village will hold Onset Cinema with the playing of The Hunger Games, which was partially filmed at the village. The village is located at 4255 Henry River Road in Hickory. Purchase tickets at myershousenc.com/onsetcinema.
SILVER FORK WINERY
The Shelby Rae Moore Band will perform at 2 p.m. The winery is located at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.
CATAWBA BREWING CO.
Jessi and the River Cats will take the stage from 7-10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
South Creek Vineyards will host music by Joseph Hasty at 1 p.m. The winery is located at 2240 South Creek Road in Nebo.
COMMA
Catapult, a finalist on America’s Got Talent will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. The municipal theater is located at 401 S. College St. in downtown Morganton. Visit commaonline.org for tickets.
TUESDAY TRIVIA NIGHT
Catawba Brewing Co. will host Tar Heel Trivia beginning at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT The Levee Brewery & Pub will host trivia night at 7 p.m. The brewery is located at 118 Main St. W in Valdese.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened to the public with a few new exhibits for people to enjoy. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit thehistorymuseumofburkecounty.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is located at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.