Vida Verde Juicery coming to Tannery Square

The newest business in The Shoppes at Tannery Square — set to open in the next couple weeks — will be the home of some healthy and colorful juice concoctions.
Vida Verde Juicery, located in the row of shops headed up by Jimmy John’s, is the new project of Arturo Dominguez and his business partner. It is slotted to open soon, pending inspections.
Vida Verde translates to “green life,” which falls in line with the health-conscious menu Dominguez said he plans to offer with all-natural juices, smoothies and snacks.
“Almost everything is healthy for you,” he said. “Everything is all-natural.”
Dominguez said he wanted to open a business that would be good for people who are going to the gym and looking to take care of their health. He said that and positive feedback from people who have tried some of his juice creations made him want to start the juice bar.
He filed articles of incorporation with the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office in April.
It’ll be his first business venture, though Dominguez said he worked in Chicago for 12 years and has past experience working in a juice bar.
Pictures on the juice bar’s Facebook page show the progress made with painting, cleaning and the installation of kitchen fixtures at the storefront at 402 W. Fleming Drive, Suite E, in Morganton.
The Facebook page also shows off several of the brightly hued beverages the juice bar has created from a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables.
To see more, visit facebook.com/vidaverdejuicery.
