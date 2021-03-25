VIDEO: 1 dead after crash on NC 181

A Thursday afternoon crash north of Morganton left one person dead.

Evidence from the scene suggested an SUV traveling south on N.C. 181 a bit north of Oak Hill Fire Station 1 ran off the road to the right, over-corrected and went off the road to the left, clipping a utility pole around 2:30 p.m., said Sgt. D.J. Wakefield with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The driver died on the way to the hospital.

When the vehicle clipped a utility pole, the pole came down on another car. The person in that car was not injured.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The utility pole, which belongs to AT&T, still is blocking one lane of the road. Wakefield said the company has been contacted, but they wouldn’t give an estimated response time.

Wakefield asked drivers to take it slow on the roads with rain expected to continue through Thursday night.

“In weather like this, you have to account for the roads being slick,” he said. “Always pay attention. In this case, even going the speed limit, she could’ve easily stayed on the roadway if she was paying attention.”