VIDEO: Daffodil Flats offers beautiful but rough hike

Hundreds of daffodils stand deep in the Linville Gorge, something hikers have come to know as Daffodil Flats.

The Flats offer a breathtaking sight each year around this time, with their blooms swaying in the early spring breeze. It’s a sight that many of the hikers in the North Carolina Hiking and Waterfalls Facebook group rave about.

It’s a view Lora Deback got to see for herself a couple of weeks ago.

“It was the best day of my life,” Deback said. “I’ll never forget it!”

She took an unnamed trail that was short, but pretty steep. She recalled there being points where she and her friend had to almost crawl down the trail.

Deback is a fairly experienced hiker, getting more into the activity now that she has more time.

“I spend a lot of time around Mount Mitchell and the Blue Ridge Parkway area,” Deback said. “That gives you some concept of steepness, but nothing like the Gorge. It’s nothing like the Gorge.”

After taking the steep trail down to the Linville River, Deback said the trail takes you alongside the river into the Flats.