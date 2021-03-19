VIDEO: Daffodil Flats offers beautiful but rough hike

Hundreds of daffodils stand deep in the Linville Gorge, something hikers have come to know as Daffodil Flats.
The Flats offer a breathtaking sight each year around this time, with their blooms swaying in the early spring breeze. It’s a sight that many of the hikers in the North Carolina Hiking and Waterfalls Facebook group rave about.
It’s a view Lora Deback got to see for herself a couple of weeks ago.
“It was the best day of my life,” Deback said. “I’ll never forget it!”
She took an unnamed trail that was short, but pretty steep. She recalled there being points where she and her friend had to almost crawl down the trail.
Deback is a fairly experienced hiker, getting more into the activity now that she has more time.
“I spend a lot of time around Mount Mitchell and the Blue Ridge Parkway area,” Deback said. “That gives you some concept of steepness, but nothing like the Gorge. It’s nothing like the Gorge.”
After taking the steep trail down to the Linville River, Deback said the trail takes you alongside the river into the Flats.
“It’s an approach,” Deback said. “You’re down unnamed, you have to take a left and you’re walking along the Linville River … once you hit that basin, it’s really, I don’t know how to put it in words. You feel like you’re part of something real, something so much older than the world itself. Nothing else matters. All the junk, all the traffic, and bills, and family crap and money problems and job, all of it just melts away and you’re just in this amazing space and it feels so healing in a way.”
She said she was caught up in a feeling of awe at the Gorge. Then, a daffodil or two start to dot the trail, more and more appearing before the Flats are in sight.
“We just looked off to the left and there amongst the trees is just a sea of green and yellow,” Deback said. “We just knew this is it. We have arrived.”
She and her friend approached slowly, observing it from the edge of the Flats. Within a few minutes, the other people there left, leaving them alone to soak up the scenery for about 20 minutes.
“It felt like such a reward,” Deback said. “We just enjoyed that.”
Since the unnamed trail was so steep, Deback and her friend took Leadmine and the Mountain to Sea trail out of the Gorge and back to their car.
Leadmine, an unofficial trail, took the duo by the river until they got to the shortcut to the Mountains to Sea trail.
“Along that Leadmine path, I started to have sort of a euphoric, spiritual experience, and I really think it was kind of the adrenaline of the whole thing and … just being in such a majestic place,” Deback said. “It was one of those moments in my life where I was just brought to tears by the beauty around me and just my gratefulness to be alive and be able to participate in something just so tremendously amazing.”
The ascent up, though, is a lot more strenuous.
“Some of that was definitely hands grabbing roots, pulling yourself up,” Deback said. “Not always on two legs, sometimes on all fours going upwards.”
The Mountains to Sea trail got even tougher, she said. At one point, she said she had to stop in the middle of the trail to have a fruit cup because she could feel her sugar dropping.
Deback said the hike was so strenuous that her legs hurt for two days after the hike, and she had gone through all of the supplies she had packed. She had taken double the water and extra food and snacks compared to what she normally would for a hike, counting on the hike being strenuous.
Tough terrain
For some, the Linville Gorge can prove more difficult than they can handle.
As a wilderness area, a lot of the trails in the Gorge aren’t clearly marked, said Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Bishop. It can be easy for inexperienced hikers to get turned around and lost,
Since March 7, Burke County emergency responders have responded to four calls in the Gorge. One of those calls was an accidental dial, and two of them were hikers who got lost on their way to the Flats.
The fourth call came in Wednesday afternoon, Bishop said. An experienced hiker in a group of six had sprained a muscle in his leg hiking the Pinch In trail.
“You’ve got to always expect the unexpected,” Bishop said. “We’re all human and things happen.”
It’s a steep trail, and it can prove especially challenging in inclement weather, Bishop said.
“[Hikers] need to be prepared for the possibility of an impassable trail due to fallen trees,” he said. “Changes in terrain due to rainfall, it’s going to be a little treacherous just based on the angle of the terrain and it being saturated.”
Fire Marshal Mike Willis recommended having a map of the area, a GPS besides the one on a cellphone, plenty of food and water, and dressing for the elements. Anyone who doesn’t feel well shouldn’t go hiking in the Gorge, ask for advice on the area and everyone should know their limitations. Hikers also should make sure to give their plan, including the trails they’re taking and when they’ll be back, to someone who is not going hiking with them.
Bishop recommended finding someone who knows the area well to accompany new hikers in the Gorge.
