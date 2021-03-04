VIDEO: Firefighters extinguish shed fire

A fire destroyed a shed on Summers Road early Thursday afternoon.

The call for a structure fire came in around 2:03 p.m., said Triple Community Fire Chief Farrell Duplain.

When firefighters arrived, they found a shed burning and started to work putting it out. Duplain said it took about 10 minutes to get it knocked down from the time of dispatch.

No one was injured by the fire.

It wasn’t clear what caused the fire. Duplain said the shed was empty, no electricity was running to it and there was no insurance on it.

The owners of the shed told firefighters that by the time they realized it was on fire, it was too late to salvage any of it, Duplain said.

Initially, Triple Community, Drexel and Salem fire departments were dispatched, but once two fire engines and a tanker truck got to the scene, Duplain said he canceled the response from Salem.

Burke County REACT also responded for traffic control since fire trucks were parked on the road.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

