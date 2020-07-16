You are the owner of this article.
VIDEO: Overnight fire destroys house
VIDEO: Overnight fire destroys house

DREXEL — A house was destroyed by flames Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The fire was expected to have started around midnight, said Fire Inspector Robert Bishop. 

Neighbors told reporters when they woke up and came outside the house had been overtaken by the fire. 

No one was home at the time of the fire. 

Bishop said the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal's office. 

More than a half dozen fire departments responded to the blaze overnight for manpower to keep firefighters from suffering heat exhaustion. One firefighter did have to be transported to a hospital for heat exhaustion.

Drexel, Triple Community, Chesterfield, Salem, Enola, Valdese and North Catawba fire departments all responded along with Drexel Police Department, Burke County EMS and the Burke County Fire Marshal's Office.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

