Video series highlights famous Revolutionary War battle

Members of several Burke County groups have partnered with a local historian on a special project to commemorate the bravery of the area’s Revolutionary War patriots.
Under normal circumstances, the Historic Burke Foundation would present its annual Revolutionary War Days in late September to celebrate local patriots’ involvement in the Battle of Kings Mountain, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Battle of Kings Mountain is a victory believed by historians to have turned the tide of the war in America’s favor.
Instead, the Burke County Public Library has teamed up with several other groups to present a series of three videos on the Battle of Kings Mountain produced by North Carolina historian Randell Jones to recognize the 240th anniversary of the battle and the 40th anniversary of the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail, according to Laurie Johnston, curator of the North Carolina Room at the library.
The trail traces the footsteps of the patriots as they journeyed hundreds of miles over harsh terrain to fight for their independence from Great Britain.
“This 330-mile trail, a unit of the National Park Service, lies in four states, with Burke County at the heart of it all,” Jones said in a press release on the video series. “The trail was designated by Congress in 1980 as a national historic trail.”
Jones is a noted history writer, speaker, and photographer. His books include, “Before They Were Heroes at King’s Mountain” and “A Guide to the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail.” He has spoken several times in Burke County, the press release said.
“Randell Jones began to work on ideas for making historical programs accessible in a ‘virtual’ environment (during the pandemic),” Johnston said. “He pitched the idea of making historical presentations available by way of video, and we were interested. The idea and all the content for the videos were created and initiated by Randell Jones and his people. In my experience, anything he does is quality work, interesting history, and entertaining.”
Other organizations sponsoring the video series are:
- The Burke County Historical Society
- The Historic Burke Foundation
- The History Museum of Burke County
- The Alexander Erwin Chapter of the National Sons of the American Revolution
- The Quaker Meadows Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution
“In June, he presented his plans for a program on Kings Mountain as well,” Johnston said. “Soon after, Janie Matthews, who is a North Carolina Room regular and regent of the local chapter of the DAR, discussed the anniversary of the Battle of Kings Mountain, and the idea was born that we could pool our resources to make this happen. It grew from there. We have several wonderful, dedicated historical organizations in Burke County, and alone, we would not have been able to afford the program. However, with Mr. Jones on board with our partnership idea, we were able to join forces and resources to make these videos available to our groups’ members and the public.”
The series will be available for viewing Sept. 26 through Oct. 11 through the Burke County Public Library.
“The ‘New Kings Mountain Story’ video trilogy reflects exciting findings from recent research by three independent scholars,” Jones said. “The second video, ‘A Broader, Bolder Kings Mountain Story,’ brings new, distant landscapes and unsuspected leaders into the story of how these militiamen gathered for the fight. These new groups were headed for Quaker Meadows, too. The third video shares the seldom-told story of the harrowing march of the 800 prisoners after the battle, again headed to Quaker Meadows.
“This is not a lecture - this is dramatic storytelling. These are presentations of maps and images of reenactors and artwork presented with dramatic narration and music. Think of it as someone reading a picture book to you with a soundtrack.”
Jones said he produced a fourth video that pays tribute to the people who helped establish the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail and supported it over its 40 years, especially former U.S. Sen. James T. Broyhill.
“Broyhill introduced the legislation in 1977 to have the trail recognized as a national historic trail,” Jones said. “The tribute video honors the senator, who has been a lifelong champion of the Kings Mountain story. In September, a statuette of a backcountry militiaman will be presented to the History Museum of Burke County to honor Senator Broyhill, a native of Lenoir, and his service to the OVNHT. The presented statuette will also recognize Paul Carson, the first full-time superintendent of the OVNHT, for his work in developing the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail from 2002-13 in communities in four states. The statuette is a gift of Marc Bowen, a past-president of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association and a former resident of Morganton. The statuette will be placed in the museum’s Kings Mountain Room.”
Johnston encouraged people to watch the video series.
“I think it is important to remember and honor our history,” Johnston said. “Anniversaries give us a wonderful opportunity to remember and remind ourselves where we have been as a nation, what we have sacrificed and chosen in order to get to where we are today. We have national holidays to help remind us of our national history, but this anniversary of the Battle of Kings Mountain reminds us that those who were living on the same land we are living on 240 years ago made a choice. For many of those people, the choice was to fight for their families, their livelihoods and their freedoms, even their lives. I taught history for many years in the public schools, and one thing I have learned as a teacher is that history becomes much more real, much more than just a story in a textbook when there is a personal connection.”
People can access the videos through a secure YouTube link that will be posted on the library’s website at bcpls.org on the “Programs and Events” page and on the “Burke County Public Library” Facebook page beginning Sept. 26.
“Additional sponsors may also post the link on their websites or share with their members directly through email,” Johnston said. “We are in touch with teachers in local schools who can offer the program to their students as well.”
She shared her excitement about the video series.
“It is a chance to listen and watch the story of a revolution developing and growing over 200 years ago in Burke County,” Johnston said. “The story is told with a western North Carolina perspective from an award-winning historian and author who has been telling historical stories and bringing history alive for many years. I encourage parents to watch with their older children then talk about history.”
Additionally, the Blue Ridge Parkway will offer a virtual Overmountain Victory Celebration, according to a press release from the National Park Service. Starting Sept. 18, visitors can join park rangers and volunteers online at https://bit.ly/32GPxkA “to experience videos and activities that connect them to an important moment in the southern campaign of the American Revolution.”
For more information on the video series, contact the library at 828-764-9260.
For more information on Randell Jones, visit randelljones.com.
To learn more about the Overmountain Victory Trail Association, visit ovta.org.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.