Video series highlights famous Revolutionary War battle

“I think it is important to remember and honor our history,” Johnston said. “Anniversaries give us a wonderful opportunity to remember and remind ourselves where we have been as a nation, what we have sacrificed and chosen in order to get to where we are today. We have national holidays to help remind us of our national history, but this anniversary of the Battle of Kings Mountain reminds us that those who were living on the same land we are living on 240 years ago made a choice. For many of those people, the choice was to fight for their families, their livelihoods and their freedoms, even their lives. I taught history for many years in the public schools, and one thing I have learned as a teacher is that history becomes much more real, much more than just a story in a textbook when there is a personal connection.”