VIDEO: Sinkhole opens up at Hildebran Post Office

HILDEBRAN — Sinkholes are opening up at post offices in Burke County, with a new, albeit smaller, sinkhole appearing at the Hildebran branch.

The sinkhole, about eight feet deep and 12 feet across, opened up under a woman’s truck at the U.S. Post Office in Hildebran on U.S. 70, said Icard Township Fire Chief Brand Lingerfelt.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured when the sinkhole opened up, and the woman was able to back her truck out of the sinkhole and head on her way, he said.

The property is not owned by the U.S. Postal Service, but it was unclear whether the property owner or a utility provider would be responsible for the repairs when The News Herald was at the scene Friday afternoon, Lingerfelt said.

This isn’t the first sinkhole to open at a post office in Burke County.

A large sinkhole opened up in the parking lot of the Morganton post office in late 2020, sinking part of a neighboring car wash with it.

The city of Morganton stepped in last week to repair a small part of that sinkhole that was encroaching on Sanford Drive.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.