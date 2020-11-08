Vietnam veteran recalls time in service

After spending nearly 30 years in the military, 93-year-old Bob Donaldson of Morganton has seen a lot of places, and could spend days talking about all of the experiences he had during his time served.

“I’ve had so many good (memories) that it’s hard to find a bad one,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson was drafted into the Army in January 1945 and retired in September 1974 as a Sergeant Major. From 1963 until his retirement, he served as a Green Beret in the US. Army Special Forces.

How he came to be a Green Beret involved a case of being in the right place at the right time, he said.

“I was in the First Infantry Division, and there was one radio operator who was in Okinawa,” he said. “There were 20 of us picked, but for some reason the orders were cancelled, and I didn’t get the cancellation.

“When I got there, I held too high a rank for the position they wanted to put me in,” he said. “So they were looking for me a place where they could use me. The captain told me the Special Forces group was looking for men. So I went out there for an interview and they said they would take me in.”

According to Donaldson, the Green Berets didn’t waste any time in making sure he was qualified for the position.