A local organization and agency are partnering to present a special event to honor Vietnam veterans.

The Quaker Meadows chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Burke County Veterans’ Service Office invite the community to celebrate Vietnam veterans at a National Vietnam War Veterans Day service at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Burke County Veterans Killed in Action memorial monument on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse, according to Janie Matthews, regent of the local DAR chapter.

She explained the historical significance of the date.

“March 29, 1973 is when the United States Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished, and also the day the last US combat troops departed Vietnam,” Matthews said. “In addition, on and around this same day, Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.”

She said it was important for local DAR members to commemorate the 50th anniversary of this event due to the group’s emphasis on patriotism.

“Several of our committees are focused on veterans and active-duty personnel,” Matthews said. “Quaker Meadows chapter became a Commemorative Partner in 2015 when Pat Baldi-Davis was regent. For several years, we held a gathering on Vietnam Veterans Day at the Vietnam Memorial on Green Street, but it has been a while since we held an observance.

“Vietnam War veterans faced difficulty when they returned from serving their country in an unpopular war. Our chapter wants to honor them and their families and acknowledge their sacrifices.”

The chapter reached out to Molly Eller, the veterans’ service officer for Burke County, to help host the event.

"We invited her to join us to spread the word and talk to the veterans,” Matthews said.

A variety of activities will take place during the service, including remarks by featured speaker Dr. Gerald Neiters, a local Vietnam veteran who recently published a book about his experiences during the war called, “Cryless: Vietnam Memoir of Capt. Gerald F. Neiters, MD." The book is available for purchase at the History Museum of Burke County. Matthews said Neiters’ wife, Margaret, is a Quaker Meadows DAR member.

“Members of the chapter will greet veterans and their families (at the service),” Matthews said. “We will have brochures and the Presidential Proclamation naming March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day. The National Committee provided lapel pins for veterans, spouse pins, family member pins and pins for the public to wear, which will be presented.”

The service is free to attend. Visitors are invited to bring their own lawn chairs if they wish.

“Veterans who served from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, are encouraged to attend and bring their families,” Matthews said. “The public is invited to the courthouse square to meet the veterans who served our country and thank them for their service. Many Vietnam veterans remember being told not to wear their uniforms on airplanes and buses after returning because of the unpopularity of the military during the 1960s and early 1970s. It is a time of healing for many of them.”

Molly Eller agreed.

“A little over a half century ago, our citizens were given duty orders to Vietnam,” Eller said. “We all know that the welcome they originally came home to was less than celebratory, so we will celebrate their sacrifice. Let us show them that we are here to support them.”