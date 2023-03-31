The Quaker Meadows Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Burke County Veterans Service office partnered to present a Vietnam War Veterans Day service Wednesday at the Burke County Veterans Killed in Action memorial monument on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse.

The national Vietnam War Veterans Day, established in 2017 and held March 29, marks the day the last troops were sent home from Vietnam.

The event at the courthouse drew dozens of veterans and their families.

Janie Matthews, regent of the DAR chapter, welcomed visitors to the service and explained that the chapter is a partner with the USA Vietnam War Commemoration Committee.

“Today, we join thousands of communities throughout the nation in thanking and honoring Vietnam veterans and their families for their service, valor and sacrifice,” Matthews said.

The Rev. Larry Britt, a local retired minister and Vietnam War veteran, gave an invocation. Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson spoke to the crowd as well, sharing how the Burke County KIA memorial monument came to be installed on the courthouse square.

Tom Johnson, secretary of the Vietnam Veterans of America Robert Douglas Avery Chapter No. 1116 of Morganton, described the group and their activities. The chapter was founded in 2016 and currently has 47 members. Members meet at 5 p.m. every third Monday of the month at Timberwoods restaurant in Morganton.

Donna Besch, a local resident who is the widow of a Vietnam veteran, told stories of her husband’s time of service. Edwin Besch graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1960 and also earned a master’s degree from George Washington University in Washington DC. He was a captain in the US Marine Corps stationed in Vietnam in 1965 with the 3rd Marine Division.

Donna shared how Ed survived a harrowing accident while flying on a mission. Another US military aircraft accidently crashed into the helicopter in which he was riding and exploded.

“The chopper flew into the side of a mountain and rolled three times,” Donna said. “All survived, and Ed got the most delicious ice cream cone aboard the hospital ship, and his first Purple Heart.”

Thirty days after the crash, Ed took fire while on a patrol mission near the demilitarized zone. He and his fellow soldiers had to “play dead” while enemy soldiers ate a meal nearby. The Marines were not able to be rescued until 16 hours later.

“He carried the shrapnel in his body for the rest of his life – another Purple Heart,” Donna said. “He spent the next nine months in Great Lakes Hospital and endured six surgeries as they put him back together. That was the end of his career as a Marine.”

Ed returned stateside following his release from the hospital. He met Donna at a dinner in Washington DC in 1970, and they were married a short time later. Following their wedding, Ed was stationed at the American Embassy in Saigon, South Vietnam, serving as a military analyst. Donna took a job as a secretary at the embassy.

“It was an incredible experience getting to know the people, the food, the history and the arts of the country,” Donna said of her time there.

DAR chapter member Flo Carter introduced featured speaker Dr. Gerald Nieters. Nieters is a Vietnam veteran who recently published a memoir about his experiences called, “Cryless.”

In a moving tribute, Nieters asked all of the veterans in the audience to stand around him as he gave his remarks so he could feel their support.

He noted that it was the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, and that approximately two-thirds of the veterans from that era have since died. He reflected on their sacrifice.

“Combat scars the psyche like the branding iron scars the calf,” Nieters said. “Combat profoundly changes the combatant. In combat, the meaning of life drastically changes, for life is reduced to its utmost simplicity. You’re either alive, or you’re dead. Nothing else – and I mean, nothing else – matters.”

He noted that the experience of such dire circumstances help bond veterans together, even as the trauma continued when Vietnam soldiers came home.

“Jeering crowds labeled them as baby-killers and in essence, savages,” Nieters said. “They were to be shunned. And what did the military do? Basically nothing. They just gave us our discharge papers and in essence, told us to go and be normal. Most of us got on with our lives, but harbored deep feelings of resentment, guilt and non-acceptance that persists today. Most of us cannot forget the nightmares of our youth, both foreign and domestic.”

He emphasized how important it is for people today to take the time to express gratitude and empathy to Vietnam veterans for all they have endured in the name of freedom.

“So if you see a Vietnam veteran, please take the time to speak two beautiful and appreciated words: ‘Thank you,’” Nieters said.