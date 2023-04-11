HICKORY -- Village Inn Pizza Parlor and Ray Lackey Enterprises is proud to announce the opening of their Hickory, Mountain View location at 2702 S NC 127, Hickory.

"We are excited to have opened our newest location in the Hickory Mountain View area " said Will Lackey, Village Inn president and CEO. "After over 55 years of bringing the Village Inn name to western North Carolina and the surrounding area, we are proud to say we are still growing and sharing our love of pizza!”

The new location is buffet style serving all you can eat salad, soup, spaghetti and pizza for lunch and dinner, just as our other locations, in addition to call in orders.

For generations, Village Inn's pizza dough and sauce have been made in house daily. Founded by William "Ray" Lackey in 1967, Village Inn Pizza Parlor now has 13 brick-and-mortar stores and one food truck, with locations in Statesville, Hickory, Lincolnton, Lenoir, Taylorsville, Bethlehem, Mooresville, Morganton, Salisbury and North Wilkesboro.

For more information, visit http://villageinnpizza.com or on Facebook. Contact the new Mountain View location at 828-330-0317.