Virtual job fair scheduled for Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a virtual job fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Tuesday, Jan. 26.
According to NCDHHS, the event will be the first of a virtual nature for those looking to work with the state. During the fair, the department says jobseekers will have an opportunity to speak with recruiters and learn about clinical and professional job openings.
The event will start with a welcome address at 11 a.m. and interviews begin immediately thereafter at 11:05 a.m.
Online registration is required for the event and can be completed by visiting bit.ly/3qGR57m.
NCDHHS lists the following benefits of the virtual job fair for jobseekers:
- Jobseekers can conduct live online one-on-one virtual interviews with hiring officials at the NCDHHS virtual job fair.
- Those looking for work can avoid sending their resume into the “black hole” and waiting for a phone call.
- Jobseekers can meet with the recruiters who can hire them.
- Those in search of work can explore opportunities that exist throughout the state of North Carolina.
- Jobs fair participants can chat with recruiters from the comfort of their home at a convenient time between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Those looking for work can become a part of a team making a difference.
- The NCDHHS is looking for individuals with backgrounds in medicine, nursing, mental and behavioral health, and information technology.
- NCDHHS can offer proprietary job matching.
The department also has an online listing of available jobs, of which there are a number both long-term and temporary available in Burke County, which can be viewed ahead of time for those who plan to participate in the virtual job fair or for those who will not be able to attend.
Long-term openings include correctional sergeant, administrative associate, part-time food service assistant, occupational therapy assistant, licensed practical nurse, area administrative specialist, administrative associate, health care technician, child psychologist, school educator, speech and language pathologist, qualified intellectual disabilities professional, support qualified intellectual disabilities professional, and psychologist.
Temporary opportunities currently include registered nurse, beautician, employee health licensed practical nurse, housekeeper, health care technician, food service assistant, and licensed practical nurse.
Jobs statewide, regionally and in other counties are available, and all jobs vary between full-time and part-time work. For more details, including pay, view the listing at bit.ly/3p4PIit.
NCDHHS manages the delivery of health- and human-related services for all North Carolinians, especially the most vulnerable citizens — children, elderly, disabled and low-income families. The department works closely with health care professionals, community leaders and advocacy groups; local, state and federal entities; and many other stakeholders.
The department is divided into 30 divisions and offices. NCDHHS divisions and offices fall under four broad service areas — health, human services, administrative and support functions. NCDHHS also oversees 14 facilities: developmental centers, neuro-medical treatment centers, psychiatric hospitals, alcohol and drug abuse treatment centers, and two residential programs for children.
For more information about the department, visit ncdhhs.gov.
