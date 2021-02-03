Virtual ‘Puppygrams’ to raise funds for shelter

ASHEVILLE - Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has a long-standing history of offering popular “Puppygrams” each Valentine’s Day. This unique gift has traditionally included an in-person visit with puppies. Due to social distancing and coronavirus protocols, the organization has found a creative way to continue this much loved Valentine’s gift with a twist this year – virtual Puppygrams.

The rescue organization will offer three different Puppygram packages to raise funds for its mission to find forever homes for fur babies. The $15 Puppy Valentine’s virtual video includes lots of cute puppies to make your special Valentine smile and feel loved. For $200, you can send your Valentine a personalized video message featuring a host of cute puppies. You can really show your love with one of only five $500 VIP Puppies Kisses and Roses packages, which includes a COVID-safe, in-person visit with a puppy, plus a dozen roses and chocolates. A different puppy will be used for each visit to keep everyone safe.

“It was important to us to keep this fun Valentine’s tradition going, so we got creative with our options this year,” said Leah Craig Fieser, Brother Wolf’s executive director. “Puppygrams are a really fun gift to give a loved one on Valentine’s Day. They help to raise funds for Brother Wolf’s lifesaving programs and showcase puppies looking for adoptive homes.”