Virus cases increase in Burke

Burke County’s COVID-19 cases appear to be on the uptick, and while some hospital systems have made the decision to require employees be vaccinated against the virus, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge will not.
The Burke County Health Department reported 75 new virus cases for a total of 10,559 cases, up from 10,484 cases on July 16. The department is only updating case totals on Fridays.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which typically lags behind briefings, showed active cases also were up to 160 on Friday. It also showed six people hospitalized.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported, as of 10 a.m. Friday, eight confirmed COVID patients in the hospital with 27 patients in the COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The county has previously reported 170 deaths due to the virus.
Statewide, the number of virus cases also appears to be creeping up.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,998 new cases on Friday with a daily percent positive rate of 6.7% and 817 people hospitalized. The state has reported a total of 13,570 deaths due to the virus.
On Thursday, Duke University Health network and several UNC Health hospitals, as well as Charlotte-based Atrium Health, Greensboro-based Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Winston-Salem-based Novant Health said staff would be required to be vaccinated.
But Carolinas HealthCare said it would not require its staff to get vaccinated. The health care system announced in April that it was separating away from Atrium Health to pursue a partnership with UNC Health.
“We are aware that larger healthcare systems are requiring employees to get vaccinated. We are not requiring vaccinations for teammates at this time,” said Kathy Bailey, president and CEO, in a memo sent to employees on Thursday. “Our number one goal is to protect the health and safety of our teammates and patients.”
In an email to The News Herald on Friday, CHS Blue Ridge said it has a team evaluating the mandates from the American Hospital Association and the North Carolina Healthcare Association.
“The team will have a recommendation for our teammates in the next couple of weeks,” Bailey said.
CHS Blue Ridge said protecting patients, visitors and health care personnel from COVID-19 continues to be of paramount importance. Hospital and health system employee vaccination against COVID-19 is vital to safely care for patients by protecting them from infection, and to mitigate the spread of the virus within health care facilities and among clinicians, patients and their families and friends, it said.
NCDHHS reported 57% of the adult population is vaccinated and 60% are partially vaccinated.
In Burke County, that percentage is much lower.
As of Friday, 36% of the population (32,602 people) is fully vaccinated and 38% (34,425 people) is partially vaccinated, according NCDHHS data.
The Burke County Health Department said Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that Executive Order 215 will be lifted on July 30. That does away with all mandatory capacity and gathering limits, lifts all social distancing requirements and lifts the mask mandate requirement for most indoor and outdoor settings, excluding public transportation, child care, schools, prisons and certain public health settings, according to the health department.
The health department is asking the public for continued cooperation to help keep cases and hospitalizations as low as possible. People not feeling well should stay home and those not vaccinated are recommended to continue wearing a mask, the department said.
The health department is asking anyone 12 years old or older to take the COVID vaccine to help reduce the spread of the virus within the community.
Visit www.myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke County to schedule an appointment, or call the health department for assistance at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.