Virus cases increase in Burke

But Carolinas HealthCare said it would not require its staff to get vaccinated. The health care system announced in April that it was separating away from Atrium Health to pursue a partnership with UNC Health.

“We are aware that larger healthcare systems are requiring employees to get vaccinated. We are not requiring vaccinations for teammates at this time,” said Kathy Bailey, president and CEO, in a memo sent to employees on Thursday. “Our number one goal is to protect the health and safety of our teammates and patients.”

In an email to The News Herald on Friday, CHS Blue Ridge said it has a team evaluating the mandates from the American Hospital Association and the North Carolina Healthcare Association.

“The team will have a recommendation for our teammates in the next couple of weeks,” Bailey said.

CHS Blue Ridge said protecting patients, visitors and health care personnel from COVID-19 continues to be of paramount importance. Hospital and health system employee vaccination against COVID-19 is vital to safely care for patients by protecting them from infection, and to mitigate the spread of the virus within health care facilities and among clinicians, patients and their families and friends, it said.