As the General Assembly’s long session ramps up, NC Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86) visited the two North Carolina state parks and three North Carolina state trails located in Burke County to receive updates on the positive impacts they have made in the area, according to Beth Heile, local trail advocate.

Given the extensive evidence that parks and trails bring mental and physical health, recreation and economic benefits to the region, he wanted to know what could be done to further those efforts. Knowledge of the successes and deficits of the parks and trails in Burke County could aid efforts to garner support from the state to refine and perfect these recreational systems, starting in Burke County, he said.

Blackwell and others visited South Mountains State Park and received a briefing from Jonathan Griffith, park superintendent.

“Our success story is our attendance,” Griffith said. “Over the last three years, attendance was at a half million visitors each year. At South Mountains State Park, most come from the Charlotte, Gastonia, Lincolnton area and head to the High Shoals Loop Trail.”

He noted that when the park was opened in 1975, attendance was 10,000 per year.

“We are pleased that the campground expansion is complete and is an extremely popular amenity,” Griffith said. “Our next infrastructure plans are on the west side of the park with a trailhead where Overmountain Victory State Trail and Wilderness Gateway State Trail intersect. The desire is to have parking, restrooms and a picnic area and to accommodate horse trailer parking.”

South Mountains State Park already has equestrian trails and plans to add more miles of trail for this active user group.

Representatives from both state trails also met with Blackwell to discuss the trailhead and give progress reports of trail planning and construction. In the 2021 North Carolina state budget, funding was appropriated for all 12 North Carolina State Trails that will be managed by 12 nonprofits recognized by the state. Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina handles the Wilderness Gateway State Trail and OVNCST-Friends Inc. will oversee the Overmountain Victory State Trail.

Heile explained how the trails are very different. OVST is the 225-mile section of the national historic trail that is in North Carolina that follows the path of the Overmountain Men who fought at the Battle of Kings Mountain during the Revolutionary War. The men marched from Tennessee through Burke County and on to the Battle of Kings Mountain in South Carolina.

WGST is a mostly backcountry trail that connects the Hickory Nut Gorge State Trail at Chimney Rock State Park and South Mountains with downtown Valdese and Valdese Lakeside Park. They overlap on the section at the proposed trailhead.

At Lake James State Park, Superintendent Nora Coffey said the 250-foot Cove Bridge and the visitors’ center are now open. An official ribbon cutting will take place this spring, but the public can enjoy the exhibits in the center and walk across the bridge that is the Fonta Flora State Trail now. This year, construction will start on another 1.6 miles of FFST within the park.

Amanda Finn, executive director of the Friends of Fonta Flora State Trail, shared an update on the Canal Bridge project. Canal Bridge on NC 126 near Benfields Landing Road has been a gap in designating FFST, because according to state trail guidelines, it is considered unsafe for bikers and hikers to cross the bridge. An engineering study is underway to see if it is possible to add a sidewalk on the bridge. This trail section is co-located with OVST.

Inspired by the General Assembly’s resolution declaring 2023 as the Year of the Trail in North Carolina, these state parks and state trails leaders, along with local park leaders, will host hikes for the Discover Burke Trails Days weekend March 10-13. Blackwell was the primary sponsor of the resolution that launched the statewide campaign celebrating the Year of the Trail.

“I am convinced of the benefits trails and greenways bring to our North Carolina communities through increased tourism and the associated economic growth, plus enhanced recreational opportunities for improved citizen health,” Blackwell said. “An added bonus is that these trail systems simply make everyone aware, through firsthand observation, of our state’s wonderful natural resources.”