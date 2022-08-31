Visiting Writers Series announces 2022-23 lineup

HICKORY – The Visiting Writers Series, established in 1988, features readings and presentations by authors who have distinguished themselves in literature and often meet with students to discuss the stories behind their works. The series’ mission remains the promotion of literary experiences with contemporary writers meant to engage and educate young people at LR. All events, which take place on the LR campus in Hickory unless otherwise noted, are free, and the public is welcome to attend.

The Campus Read: Michael Eric Dyson

Thursday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium

Dyson is one of America’s premier public intellectuals and the author of numerous “New York Times” bestsellers, including “Tears We Cannot Stop,” “What Truth Sounds Like, JAY-Z, and Long Time Coming.” A winner of the 2018 nonfiction Southern Book Prize, Dyson is also a recipient of two NAACP Image Awards and the 2020 Langston Hughes Festival Medallion.

Footcandle Film Festival Screenwriter Awards: Glenn Lissner and Peter Hardy

Thursday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Belk Centrum

The 2022 Footcandle Film Festival will screen films during the festival weekend. There will be 10 feature-length films and between 15-25 short films, all in a competitive field and eligible for awards determined by both judges and the audience.

Kari Gunter-Seymour

Thursday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m., Belk Centrum

As the Poet Laureate of Ohio, Kari Gunter-Seymour’s work is firmly and unapologetically attached to her home soil, and is an examination of the long-lasting effects of stereotype and false narratives surrounding Appalachians.

She is the founder, curator and host of “Spoken & Heard,” a seasonal performance series featuring poets, writers and musicians from across the country; an artist in residence at the Wexner Center for the Arts and a 2021-22 Pillar of Prosperity Fellow for the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

Brenda Peynado

Thursday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Belk Centrum

Brenda Peynado is a Dominican American writer of fiction, nonfiction and screenplays. Her writing often centers around Latina girlhood, class, race and commodity culture through literary realism, magical realism and near-future science fiction. Currently, she teaches fiction at the University of Houston.

Mariko Tamaki

Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., Belk Centrum

Mariko Tamaki is the author of the young adult novel “Saving Montgomery Sole” and the co-creator of award-winning comics “This One Summer and Skim” (with Jillian Tamaki) and “Emiko Superstar” (Steve Rolston).

Tamaki maintains a solid fascination with the complex process by which teenagers become, or try to become, grown-ups. She has also written for BOOM! Studios, Marvel and DC Comics, working with She-Hulk and Supergirl.

Tracy K. Smith

Thursday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium

Tracy K. Smith is the author of four books of poetry. In 2014 she was awarded the Academy of American Poets fellowship. She has also written a memoir, “Ordinary Light” (2015), which was a finalist for the National Book Award in nonfiction. In June 2017, Smith was named U.S. poet laureate.

Howard Bryant

Thursday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium

Howard Bryant is a prolific baseball writer on a variety of topics affecting the game. He is a two-time Casey Award winner (“Shut Out,” 2003, “The Last Hero,” 2011) for best baseball book of the year and a 2003 finalist for the Society for American Baseball Research Seymour Medal. He has been senior writer for ESPN since 2007 and has served as the sports correspondent for NPR’s “Weekend Edition Saturday” since 2006.

The Little Read: Naomi Shihab Nye

Saturday, April 22, Time TBD, P.E. Monroe Auditorium

Naomi Shihab Nye describes herself as a “wandering poet.” She has spent more than 40 years traveling the country and the world to lead writing workshops and inspiring students of all ages.

Nye is the recipient of numerous honors and awards and is the Poetry Foundation’s Young People’s Poet Laureate. Nye continues to live and work in San Antonio, Texas where she is professor of creative writing at Texas State University.

About the Visiting Writers Series

Established in fall 1998, the Lenoir-Rhyne University Visiting Writers Series invites authors to tell the stories behind their works in a relaxed environment before an audience filled with campus and community members. The Writers Series’ mission is to build a community of readers, because it believes a community that reads is a more creative, open and tolerant community. In addition, VWS believes the beauty and power of words helps people make sense of the world. Children’s writers, mystery writers, essayists, poets and novelists all celebrate the written and spoken word.

Visiting Writers Series Support

The Visiting Writer’s Series is made possible by support from the following sponsors and grant providers: United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the State of North Carolina, National Endowment for the Arts and North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.