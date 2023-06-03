For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, UNC Health Blue Ridge is lifting its visitor restrictions. Visitors are asked to park on the parking deck and use the main entrance at Morganton. These doors will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

After 9 p.m., all visitors should park on the right side of the hospital and use the Emergency Department entrance.

“UNC Health Blue Ridge is committed to providing a welcoming environment and we feel visitors are vital in helping our patients heal,” said Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of UNC Health Blue Ridge. “We also ask that while we are still under construction, visitors should be patient and use caution.”

Since March, patients and visitors have no longer been required to wear a mask. However, in certain situations, masks will be required.

Healthcare personnel in direct contact with patients who have compromised immune systems will need to wear a mask at all times.

Patients and visitors who have symptoms of respiratory illnesses must wear a mask.

Everyone will mask if a patient requests it while in the hospital room.