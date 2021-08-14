Visitor restrictions back in place at CHS Blue Ridge

Patients with the following conditions may be allowed more than one visitor. This is determined by the attending physician and nursing supervision:

If a patient is at the end of life

If a patient has communication barriers

If a caregiver needs to help with decision making

Special circumstances will be managed by the treating physician and the facility leaders.

COVID Testing Guidelines

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge also is asking the public to get tested at urgent care and express care instead of the emergency department.

If you have a primary care physician in the Blue Ridge Medical Group network, call the office for an appointment to get tested with or without symptoms. (List of practices below.)

If you have had a known exposure to someone with COVID and do not have symptoms, wait four to seven days before getting a test then go to Urgent Care or an Express Care, not the emergency department.

If you have COVID symptoms, go to Urgent Care or an Express Care for testing but stay in your car and follow check-in instructions on signage. (Addresses listed below.)