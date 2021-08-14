Visitor restrictions back in place at CHS Blue Ridge

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge is once again restricting visitors starting Monday and asking people not to come to the emergency department to get a COVID test.
The hospital said in a release that it will allow only one visitor per patient and no visitors if the patient is positive or tested positive for COVID.
It says all visitors must wear a mask covering the nose and mouth, be at least 18 years old and in good health (free from respiratory illness, fever, cough, remain in designated areas or the patient’s room at all times and follow social distancing, including washing hands, and safety guidelines).
“If you do not follow these guidelines, for the safety of our patients and staff, you will be escorted out of the building. Full vaccination is recommended,” the release said.
Additional visitor information included:
- Patients in the Emergency Departments are allowed one visitor at a time any time of day. Additional visitors will not be allowed to remain in the waiting room.
- Maternity patients will be allowed one visitor during their stay.
- Surgical patients will be allowed one visitor/care partner at a time. Waiting room capacity will be limited.
- Pediatric patients (children under age 18) in any care setting are allowed two (2) parents/guardians any time of day.
- Behavioral Health Unit visitors will be allowed by appointment only.
- Blue Ridge Medical Group patients will be allowed one (1) care partner at a time. Waiting room capacity will be limited.
- Outpatient areas (radiology, lab, rehab) will be allowed one care partner at a time.
- Visitors are not allowed for patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are being tested for possible COVID-19.
Patients with the following conditions may be allowed more than one visitor. This is determined by the attending physician and nursing supervision:
- If a patient is at the end of life
- If a patient has communication barriers
- If a caregiver needs to help with decision making
Special circumstances will be managed by the treating physician and the facility leaders.
COVID Testing Guidelines
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge also is asking the public to get tested at urgent care and express care instead of the emergency department.
If you have a primary care physician in the Blue Ridge Medical Group network, call the office for an appointment to get tested with or without symptoms. (List of practices below.)
If you have had a known exposure to someone with COVID and do not have symptoms, wait four to seven days before getting a test then go to Urgent Care or an Express Care, not the emergency department.
If you have COVID symptoms, go to Urgent Care or an Express Care for testing but stay in your car and follow check-in instructions on signage. (Addresses listed below.)
Blue Ridge Medical Group Primary Care Practices:
- Cajah’s Mountain Medical Associates
- Drexel Medical Practice
- Family Medical Associates - Morganton
- Lenoir Family Medicine
- McDowell Family Medicine
- McDowell Medical Associates - Marion
- McDowell Medical Associates - Nebo
- Mountain Valley Health Clinic
- Rutherford College Medical Care Center
- Table Rock Family Medicine
- Valdese Medical Associates
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge operates one urgent care and four express care locations.
Blue Ridge Urgent Care
695 Fleming Drive
Morganton Heights
Shopping Center
Morganton, NC 28655
Phone: 828-580-3278
Cajah’s Mountain Express Care
1766 Connelly Springs Road
Lenoir, NC 28645
Phone: 828-728-8224
Lenoir Express Care
1208 Hickory Blvd. SW
Lenoir, NC 28645
Phone: 828-580-4653
Marion Express Care