Visitor spending was up again last year in Burke County, with tourism officials reporting more than $133 million spent by visitors in the county in 2022.

Ed Phillips, CEO of the Burke County Tourism Development Authority, announced the achievement in a press release on Aug. 21.

In total, visitors spent $133.75 million in Burke County in 2022, Phillips said in the press release. That’s an increase of about 10.3% from 2021’s numbers.

“2021 and 2022 were both good years, and the 10.3% increase was somewhat of a surprise to me that it grew by that much,” Phillips said. “It was a strong, very strong year.”

Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy said the results were exciting in a press release posted to the city’s website Aug. 21.

“Nature’s Playground has been a draw for visitors looking for a great adventure for some time,” Sandy said in the release. “These numbers show that the hard work of many to create an inviting and vibrant atmosphere, a focus on business development and efforts to showcase our cultural diversity are paying off. It is exciting to see these results.”

Burke County wasn’t alone in that trend.

The data, collected as part of a study for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics with the US Travel Association, showed visitor spending rose by 15.2% to $33.3 billion last year.

“North Carolina’s tourism industry draws its success from the authentic culture and experiences that flourish across a spectrum of settings,” said Wit Tuttell, Visit NC’s executive director. “The new report from Tourism Economics shows growth beyond our celebrated mountains and beaches to our urban centers and surrounding suburban and rural counties. Tourism’s strength across the state underscores the industry’s role as an anchor of economic development. The money visitors spend benefits everyone by sustaining jobs and reducing the tax burden for every resident.”

Phillips said Burke County’s outdoor attractions continue to make it a choice for those looking for a challenge and some fresh air.

“Burke County has 200 miles of trails on more than 75 named trails,” Phillips said in the press release. “There is something for everyone here in Burke.”

Other visitors to the county include climate refugees, or people looking to relocate to western North Carolina for its relatively mild climate compared to weather extremes in other parts of the country. Phillips said visitors from up north, out west and further south stopped by his office last year expressing their intent to move nearby.

Another interesting trend in the county has been the performance of vacation rentals in addition to the county’s traditional hotel offerings, Phillips said.

He told The News Herald his office plans to do a headcount soon of the number of short-term rentals, but he estimated the number to be around or more than 200.

“Vacation rentals account for about a third of our occupancy tax revenue every month, and they’re now located all over the county,” Phillips said. “From South Mountains to Jonas Ridge, Lake James to Valdese, and even Hildebran and Henry River Mill Village has an Airbnb, so they’re everywhere. It adds to the uniqueness of our destination, that people can come here and stay in a very unique place and enjoy their visit while they’re here.”

Data collected in the study showed more than 850 people in Burke County are directly employed by the travel and tourism industry last year. It found $5.3 million in state tax revenue was generated last year through state sales and excise taxes, and taxes on personal and corporate income. About $4.1 million in local taxes were generated from sales and property tax revenue from travel-generated and travel-supported businesses.

Phillips said already this fall, the TDA’s fall color tours are getting booked and they have advertising set to hit the pages of Our State and Destination magazines next month.

“We fully expect (the fall color tours) to sell out again after the last four years,” Phillips said. “Even during COVID it sold out with limited capacity.”

In 2021 and 2022, the tours sold out at full capacity and the TDA added weekday tours to the offerings to give more people a chance to see the leaves.

Visit www.discoverburkecounty.com for more information on the fall color tours and other tourism destinations in Burke County.