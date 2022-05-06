Visitors are returning to Burke County in droves

After two years of COVID protocols, lockdowns and more, travelers are back in Burke County, says the local tourism office.

From January to April, the typical off-season, travelers visited Burke County at unprecedented rates, according to a release from the Burke County Tourism Development Authority. People came from 29 U.S. states and Canada to the Burke County Visitors Center in downtown Morganton. Burke County Tourism Development Authority is anticipating strong numbers throughout the summer and fall as it sees many weddings, family vacations, business travel and more returning to the community, the release said.

Visitors spend money, which makes them very important to the local economy, BCTDA said.

According to the N.C. Department of Commerce, travelers spent more than $107 million throughout the state in 2019. More than 750 full-time jobs support the tourism and hospitality industry in Burke County. Sales tax receipts from visitor spending stay in Burke and lower the overall tax burden on local Burke residents. Tourism has a positive impact on every Burke resident, the release said.

Visitors arrive for a multitude of reasons but many have similar interests and all have a deep appreciation for what Burke County has to offer. Escaping the hustle and bustle of big cities is one reason they love Burke County, it said.

“Burke is an escape, a place to relax, enjoy life and unwind,” said Ed Phillips, CEO of the Burke County Tourism Development Authority. “We hear this consistently from visitors.”

Visitors looking to relocate to Burke County also are increasing.

The North Carolina School of Science and Math has hired nearly 100 faculty and staff, adding to the demand for Burke’s housing market. Solo-preneurs — those who can work from home and choose where they want to live — are lined up at real estate offices waiting to find their place in Burke County, the release said.

Day-trippers love Burke’s craft beverage scene, award-winning barbecue and other unique cuisines. Burke has more than 150 vacation rental properties scattered about the county from Jonas Ridge to Lake James and all places in between. These properties increase in number year after year, the release said.

At a Burke County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Phillips said he’s predicting, based on last year’s numbers, that the county will exceed $750,000 in occupancy tax on a $600,000 budget.

“Hotels are doing great,” Phillips told the board. “It’s a new era here for accommodations.”

Phillips said he talked to one hotel in the area who told him they had the best April they’ve ever had since they’ve been open.

In addition to business and industry travel, people are coming to enjoy trails and recreation the county has to offer, he said.

Burke also has become a popular destination wedding location with multiple venues across the county. Special events such as youth sports, family reunions and film-induced tourism also bring visitors to Burke, the BCTDA release said. The “Hunger Games” and “Last of the Mohicans” were both filmed in Burke County, it said.

Phillips reminded commissioners during Tuesday’s pre-agenda meeting about “The Last of the Mohicans” 30th anniversary festival, which will be on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The tourism office says a guided tour of Chimney Rock with Leon Goodstriker from “Last of the Mohicans” will take place on Friday, May 13. There also will be educational presentations during the festival that will include making a market wallet, dress during the 1750s and the importance of tea, according to the information.

The movie will be shown for the first time in 30 years at the Marquee Cinemas in downtown Morganton on Saturday. Showings will be at 7 and 9:30 p.m., according to the travel office.

Tickets are $13 for general admission (kids 5 and under are free). Tickets include access to the festival, where there will be musical entertainment, heritage craft vendors, food trucks and reenactors. A full schedule of the event is available at www.discoverburkecounty.com/events/last-mohicans-festival.

“Saturday, May 14 is going to be an incredible day,” Phillips told commissioners. “Living history is going to be on the square. Essentially, we’re turning the square into the 1757.”

Phillips said there will be blacksmiths there, people cooking over an open fire, frontiersmen, people making bread and live entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.commaonline.org or purchased at the gate on May 14.