Volunteer firefighters share their reasons why

The fire service gives neighbors a chance to help each other out in times of need, Deal said.

“Serving the community here like Lt. Bondurant said is very important,” Deal said. “These people of this community, we eat with them, we’ve grown up with them, we know them personally, so it’s a sense of serving where we live, which basically goes along with what he said. Serving and living in the community that you fight fires in.”

Bondurant and Deal do more than fight fires.

“I’m an EMT basic and he’s a paramedic, and also I hold many technical rescue specialties as well,” Bondurant said. “The days of fighting fire, while we do it very little, 70% of our call volume right now is medical. We do get some rescue calls, but it’s kind of few and far between.”

It takes a lot of work and training hours, Bondurant said, but there’s something for everyone to help with at their local fire department.