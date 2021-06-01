Volunteer firefighters share their reasons why

Two local firefighters spoke with The News Herald this week about why they choose not only to serve their community as a career, but also in their free time.
Lt. Michael Bondurant and Capt. James Deal with Triple Community Fire Department work at Long View Fire Department and Burke County EMS, respectively, but spend their free time volunteering at their hometown fire department.
“For me, I’ve always, I’ve grown up around the fire service,” Deal said. “My uncle was in Lovelady Fire Department growing up, and I got to have exposure to those guys there. I knew when I turned 18 I wanted to join the fire service, and as soon as I turned 18 and graduated high school, I came here to Triple and joined the fire department the next week.”
Bondurant came to the fire service as a junior firefighter.
“Actually, my whole plan outside of school was to go into the Navy, but it didn’t pan out,” Bondurant said. “I started as a junior in Mountain View Fire Department in 2007.”
He fell in love with the career.
“For me, it’s a sense of helping the community,” Bondurant said. “You’re helping these people on the worst day of their lives, and (when) they call 911 they are. I know I’ve said this before, too, but my job and Capt. Deal’s job is no different than the guy at McDonald’s. Whenever you show up, you want excellent customer service, and, hopefully, the McFlurry machine is actually working. Whenever we show up to somebody’s house, they also want good customer service.”
The fire service gives neighbors a chance to help each other out in times of need, Deal said.
“Serving the community here like Lt. Bondurant said is very important,” Deal said. “These people of this community, we eat with them, we’ve grown up with them, we know them personally, so it’s a sense of serving where we live, which basically goes along with what he said. Serving and living in the community that you fight fires in.”
Bondurant and Deal do more than fight fires.
“I’m an EMT basic and he’s a paramedic, and also I hold many technical rescue specialties as well,” Bondurant said. “The days of fighting fire, while we do it very little, 70% of our call volume right now is medical. We do get some rescue calls, but it’s kind of few and far between.”
It takes a lot of work and training hours, Bondurant said, but there’s something for everyone to help with at their local fire department.
“For people of all ages, there’s things that can be done here at the fire department, not just at Triple, wherever, whether it be Salem, Valdese, Drexel or anywhere else,” Deal said. “People can join the fire department even if they’re younger, we have junior opportunities, and older, older folks we have auxiliary opportunities for those folks. While there is a time commitment, we have opportunities available for people of all ages.”
Plus, there aren’t that many other jobs where people get to hang out with their friends and family.
“You get to go to work for 24 hours and hang around people you end up growing very fond of,” Bondurant said. “What other job do you get to go to where you’re working with these people, you know? One of my best friends since the seventh grade is a lieutenant at Long View now. What other job out there do you get that bond?”
Bondurant said he loves getting to work with people who have inspired him in the fire service, and he gets to meet new people at the same time.
“It’s like this man over here,” Bondurant said. “Six, seven years ago, I couldn’t tell you who James Deal was. Now he’s one of my best friends. And it’s like everybody here is. The saying is really true, family is everything. And these people are my family, my extended family.”
Anyone interested in volunteering at the department can stop by the station and pick up an application from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Deal said.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.