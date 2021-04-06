Volunteer honored for service

The Piedmont Council of the Boy Scouts of America nominated Robert Patton IV of Morganton for the Silver Beaver Scout Award, the highest honor a local Boy Scout council can bestow upon an adult volunteer. The award is presented for noteworthy service of exceptional character by registered scouters to the council. The nomination was approved by the Boy Scouts’ National Council, and local Scout leaders awarded Patton the honor at Camp Bud Schiele Scout Reservation on Sunday, March 14.
Patton began his Scouting career when he was 4 years old and his father was a Scoutmaster. With this early base of hiking and camping with his dad’s troop, he become an Eagle Scout at Troop 189 at First United Methodist Church in Morganton. Twenty-five years later, his son became an Eagle Scout in the same troop. He and his father attended Philmont Scout Reservation 25 years before he and his son attended the same program.
He taught biology, physics and physical science in Burke County Public Schools until he earned an Ed.S. degree and became an assistant principal. Four years later, he was promoted to principal, and served in that position for 27 years.
While he was a teacher, he started and served as advisor to two Explorer Posts, one at the Western Youth Institution correctional facility and the other at the Burke Youth Offenders Prison Unit in Morganton. He worked with many young people during that time, providing them with a positive outlook of the future and an opportunity to be outside their confinement facility for a few hours a week.
As principal, he had a High Adventure Explorer Post at George Hildebrand Junior High and Glen Alpine Junior High for the sole purpose of touring a variety of military bases for overnight stays. Following these programs, he helped start and facilitate the first Explorer Posts at the Morganton Department of Public Safety, as well as the Burke County Sherriff’s Office.
Dr. Warren Hollar, chair of the Silver Beaver Award program, praised Patton for the major impact his work had on improving the lives of young people in Burke County. The quality of this assistance to youth was validated when one of the high schools was named for Patton and previous generations of his family in honor of their legacy in local education.
Patton has served as Lake James District Friends of Scouting Chair, District Chair and received the District Award of Merit. He continues to work as a member of the District Committee and Friends of Scouting Committee and has served for many years on the executive board and the Eagle Banquet Planning Committee.
He retired after 34 years working as an educator and resides in Morganton with his wife, Linda, a retired first-grade teacher. He is president of the Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He has served his church, most recently as staff parish and church council chair and member of the finance committee.
“Robert continues to provide exemplary service to the entire 11-county area of the Piedmont Council and represents the type of leader our young people need to have a great scouting experience,” said Connie Bowes, scout executive of the Piedmont Council.