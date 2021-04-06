Volunteer honored for service

The Piedmont Council of the Boy Scouts of America nominated Robert Patton IV of Morganton for the Silver Beaver Scout Award, the highest honor a local Boy Scout council can bestow upon an adult volunteer. The award is presented for noteworthy service of exceptional character by registered scouters to the council. The nomination was approved by the Boy Scouts’ National Council, and local Scout leaders awarded Patton the honor at Camp Bud Schiele Scout Reservation on Sunday, March 14.

Patton began his Scouting career when he was 4 years old and his father was a Scoutmaster. With this early base of hiking and camping with his dad’s troop, he become an Eagle Scout at Troop 189 at First United Methodist Church in Morganton. Twenty-five years later, his son became an Eagle Scout in the same troop. He and his father attended Philmont Scout Reservation 25 years before he and his son attended the same program.

He taught biology, physics and physical science in Burke County Public Schools until he earned an Ed.S. degree and became an assistant principal. Four years later, he was promoted to principal, and served in that position for 27 years.