Volunteer provides vision to honor past president

NEWTON -- Some people are remembered for their accomplishments, but few can be said to have left a legacy. The late Johnnie Buff is one of those rare individuals who will live on in the memory of his family and friends as someone whose generosity helped to shape a community.

“He was a humble man of God who knew the true treasures in life,” said the Rev. Sandi Hood of Carolina Caring. “He never failed to give thanks for even his simplest moments with friends and family — which were always more valuable than any material things he could acquire.”

One of Johnnie’s greatest passions was the ministry of hospice. After his wife Dezzie died, he became a Carolina Caring volunteer and faithfully served the organization since 1995. His steadfast vision resulted not only in building the area’s first hospice campus, but also donating the land where it stands today.