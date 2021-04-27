 Skip to main content
Volunteer recognized for serving patients, pets
Carolina Caring

Volunteer recognized for serving patients, pets

Carolina Caring - Jeanne Heineman photo

Ringo, right, nuzzles his owner, Jeanne Heineman, who was recently presented the National Pet Peace of Mind Volunteer of the Year Award by Carolina Caring.

 Photo submitted by Michelle Shuler, Carolina Caring

HICKORY — Carolina Caring has presented Jeanne Heineman with the National Pet Peace of Mind Volunteer of the Year Award for her outstanding contributions to providing in-home support to hospice patients and their pets.

Heineman began volunteering in patient support at Carolina Caring. When she discovered that one of her patient’s dogs “was her everything” and the patient needed assistance to care for her pet, Heineman asked how she could help. Carolina Caring had just launched its Pet Peace of Mind Program, which provides veterinary care, boarding, grooming and basic in-home care to the pets of hospice patients who physically or financially cannot care for the animals themselves.

“Jeanne truly goes above and beyond to meet the needs of our patients and their pets,” said Anne Bogen, Carolina Caring Foundation’s executive director. “She provides much-needed emotional support that allows our patients to feel comfortable knowing their pets are in good hands when they are unable to care for them.”

Heineman has three dogs, all rescues. In addition to volunteering with Carolina Caring, she serves a local animal rescue as a foster parent for dogs in the community. She recently entered her dog, Ringo, in Carolina Caring Foundation’s first “Cutest Pet” Contest fundraiser. Ringo finished in the top 12 out of 71 contestants.

Throughout her volunteer career, Heineman has exemplified the mission of Carolina Caring and the true heart of a hospice volunteer.

For information about Carolina Caring’s Pet Peace of Mind Program, call 828-466-0466, extension 2143.

