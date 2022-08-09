Volunteer’s efforts helping seniors recognized by governor

A local senior who has dedicated herself to helping other seniors has received statewide recognition.

Roslyn “Rosie” O’Hearn is one of 20 people in North Carolina to be honored with a 2022 Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service for her work with the Burke County Senior Center and its Meals on Wheels program.

The governor’s office recognizes volunteers from across the state each year with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. Medallion Awards, a special designation within the program, are given to volunteers who have gone above and beyond in serving their communities.

O’Hearn, originally from Kernersville, worked for Furniture Today Media Group in High Point for 10 years before moving to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she opened a travel agency with her mother. After they sold the agency, she worked as an inside account executive for Radisson/Regent Seven Seas Cruise Line. She and her family relocated to Morganton around 2018.

One of the first places she visited after moving here was the Burke County Senior Center.

“Being new in town and driving by the building several times, I went in and saw how active it was and decided I wanted to be a part of that activity,” O’Hearn said.

Roxanne Powell, director of Burke County Senior Services, was one of the people who nominated O’Hearn for the award.

“She appeared at our door and told us she needed something meaningful to do,” Powell wrote in her nomination form. “Immediately, she began delivering meals to our Meals on Wheels recipients and volunteering at the front desk (of the Burke County Senior Center), greeting visitors, providing customer service and information and referrals to seniors in need of services.”

Meals on Wheels, administered by Burke County Senior Services, provides hot meals for homebound seniors and organizes volunteers to deliver the meals. Powell said the program runs 13 delivery routes across the county, using the two county senior centers as a base of operations.

“My first friend in the county was Jimmy Furr, and he asked if I wanted to make the MOW run with him,” O’Hearn said. “I did and fell in love. Then I met Norma Randall, and she asked me to go on her run. Done — I was hooked! When we got back to the center, Angie (Angie Ross, former nutrition coordinator for Burke County), asked me what I thought, and I said, ‘Give me a route.’”

Tammy Willcox, a MOW volunteer who works with O’Hearn and also nominated her for the award, explained how the program provides a vital service in addition to providing nutritious meals.

“Rosie cares deeply for the seniors who are being served,” Willcox wrote in her nomination form. “The meals are important to the clients, but she recognizes that daily contact and love are equally important. For many, the Meals on Wheels volunteers are the only folks the elders will see each day. The clients have many questions and a lifetime of remembrances to share. Rosie encourages us to embrace this part of the volunteer role.”

When the coronavirus pandemic hit Burke County, O’Hearn rose to the challenge of staffing the program as they were losing volunteers amid lockdowns and restrictions.

“Rosie assumed the role of our volunteer coordinator,” Powell said. “With her passion for Meals on Wheels and seniors, she began contacting friends and organizations as she recruited additional volunteers. Whenever we have a gap in coverage, she is quick to volunteer to deliver the meals, in addition to her own regularly scheduled route.”

Willcox described O’Hearn’s management of the program as “essential.”

“She knows the clients of all of the routes, troubleshoots issues for us, covers absences and seeks replacement volunteers when needed, provides important updates and is always accessible,” Willcox said.

Powell noted her department recently received a grant to launch a frozen meal program as well, and that O’Hearn was the first person to volunteer to deliver frozen meals weekly to seniors living in rural parts of the county.

In addition to her work with the MOW program, O’Hearn also conducts one-on-one coaching sessions with local seniors for various computer and technology issues they are experiencing.

“This started out as ‘casual assistance’ if someone had a question about a phone or their laptop,” she said. “I am not a computer guru, but I am so willing to pass on what I know.”

Always on the lookout for ways to serve seniors, O’Hearn also decided to complete training to become a volunteer N.C. Seniors Health Insurance Information Program counselor. Volunteers with the program become familiar with the various aspects of Medicare so they can advise seniors to choose the best plan to meet their needs.

“Every day, our seniors would call or come in and ask a question about Medicare, and I just wanted to be able to give them an answer,” she said. “The Medicare system is so detailed, that even after all that training, I still have to ask questions. A senior making a wrong decision on their Medicare can leave them stuck with unexpectedly large bills for a year.”

Powell said O’Hearn also regularly organizes collection drives for resources needed by local seniors, such as household and personal care items, non-perishable food and even Christmas presents.

O’Hearn said she was shocked to receive a NC Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.

“Such an honor, but so many deserve this award,” she said.

She encouraged people to consider volunteering with the MOW program.

“Delivering MOWs actually helped me learn my way around town a lot faster,” O’Hearn said. “We have several areas open in Morganton, Drexel/Valdese and Hildebran.”

She said she enjoys every minute of her volunteer work with the senior center and Meals on Wheels program.

“I feel like we bring fellowship to the community,” O’Hearn said. “I absolutely love my job and the team of women that run the senior center. It is actually the best job I have ever had in my life.”

To learn more about how you can help seniors in Burke County, call the Burke County Senior Center at 828-430-4147.