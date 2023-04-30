As Ashley Jarrett descended the steep trail down an embankment behind the Morganton Heights shopping center in Morganton, she wasn’t just going to see a nameless, faceless group of “homeless people” living in the ravine — she was going to see her friends and neighbors.

Jarrett, a public health nurse with the Burke County Health Department, heads up the local street outreach program, connecting unsheltered individuals with the care they need. On Wednesday, Jarrett, along with a team of around 20 volunteers — a mix of church folks, volunteers from local relief agencies and unsheltered individuals — made the trip down into the camp, armed with trash grabbers, bright yellow safety vests and orange plastic bags to help residents clean up.

The clean-up was part of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce’s annual litter sweep, a yearly event encouraging community members to organize teams and pick a small area of the community to clean up. With all the debate surrounding homelessness in recent months, Jarrett said the litter sweep was the perfect opportunity to put a team together focused on collaborating with local unsheltered individuals.

“It takes a collaborative effort,” she said. “There is no ‘they,’ there shouldn’t be a ‘they,’ there’s not a ‘them’ or ‘us.’ That’s what I hope is gained out of this is that everyone feels like they’re on the same playing field and I feel like that’s the difference between the collaborative piece and the other approaches that are being done.”

Trish Keene, Parrish Administrator for Grace Episcopal Church on S. King St. and a member of the Homelessness Interagency Council, stepped up to organize the volunteer effort. She said she hopes the intentional effort to include and work alongside unsheltered individuals challenges people to look at their unsheltered neighbors a little differently.

In addition to reaching out to members of local churches and volunteers from local agencies, Keene, along with Judy Brown of Burke United Christian Ministries, also spread the word among the unsheltered individuals they encounter in the neighborhood where they work. Keene said many of these people have become her friends over the years, which has helped dispel some of the common stereotypes surrounding homelessness.

“A lot of my folks around here, if I give them a trash bag, they’ll go around and clean up the church for me,” she said. “They really want to be a part of the community, but there’s been so much negativity, it has created this sense of fear.”

This kind of connection being forged by Keene, Jarrett, Brown and others paid off, as several individuals without housing joined the group on Wednesday. Dustin Byrd, a Morganton man currently experiencing homelessness, said these personal connections were the deciding factor that convinced him to help out.

“I’m here because the ladies who help me asked me to come,” he said.

Lisa Burkhart, a woman without housing used to live in the ravine behind Morganton Heights. She said she wanted to show the community that “not all homeless people are bad.”

It makes a big difference to Burkhart that the group welcomed her and other unsheltered individuals to join in.

“It makes us feel like we’re not just a nobody,” she said. “It makes me feel like somebody actually cares about us — that we mean something even though we don’t have anything.”

As Burkhart, dug through a pile of trash just outside the camp, she found a surprise half-buried in the ground.

“I found something that my daughter gave me,” she said, holding up a faded pink box in the shape of a heart. “I can’t believe I found it … it was buried over there.”

She said she hasn’t seen the box in at least five months.

Other unsheltered individuals from the ravine also pitched in. Kellia Jamison has been without shelter since she lost her job about a year ago. She said she came out to show her gratitude to those who chose to help.

Jamison said people would be surprised at some of the people living in the ravine.

“There’s some really smart people here,” she said. “I’ve met some very educated people here … people that you would not think would be homeless.”

She pointed to a set of makeshift stairs carved into the hillside just beyond where the group was working. She said one of the men living in the ravine, dug them out and constructed a series of railings out of tree branches to make the hillside safer for the camp’s residents.

“I do stone and sand around the areas where there’s mud,” she said. “I do a little trail where there’s mud and it eliminated all the mud down there,” she added.

Going into the project, Jarrett knew the group wouldn’t be able to clean up the entire camp in a four-hour period. Still, she hoped the effort would empower residents to continue to take care of the place they live.

“We’re also working with them to get their independence, to feel like they can do this behavior more often and not feel like they’re going to get penalized for using a receptacle up there,” she said.

Even with the group’s measured expectations, the enormity of the task was still surprising. At 2 p.m., less than an hour into the project, Keene left to get more garbage bags. By 3 p.m., the oversized bed of the truck hauling off the bags was overflowing.

Jarrett volunteered her pickup, but there was far more trash than she was able to take before she had to leave an hour later. She said it’s not as easy as it might seem for unsheltered people to clean up their own camps, citing the threat of fines for illegal dumping.

Jamison agreed, saying she is always careful when she takes out her trash because she doesn’t want to get a ticket.

“I’m afraid, man,” she said. “I take the trash up halfway and then I wait until night, because something will get said about that. It’s like, ok, you blame the homeless people for everything that’s going on around the community, garbage-wise, but whenever you have people trying to clean it up, you get condemned for it.”

She said while there are some bad actors in the homeless community, most people she knows want to clean up after themselves and get back on their feet.

“Not all of us live this way by choice, it’s more by circumstance,” she said.

Keene said the entire community needs to work together to come up with a solution to allow unsheltered individuals to be better able to take care of themselves.

“It’s illegal for someone to take their stuff to someone else’s dumpster,” she said. “So, then what are people supposed to do? We are complaining about these camps, but what are they supposed to do? We have no housing for anybody, we have no place to take to take your trash … what are people supposed to do?”

Jarrett agreed that expanding the collaborative effort to everyone in the community is key to removing the barriers unsheltered individuals face.

“We expect people to behave a certain way, but do we have the resources set up in the community for them to actually achieve it?” she said. “Clearly, there is some kind of disconnect, but you won’t know it until you actually talk to the folks who are living that life. I think we just need to take a different approach to how we’re handling everything.”

Jamison said it’s important to remember that homelessness is something that can happen to just about anyone — and quickly. It only took a month for her to lose everything and end up on the street.

“A year ago, I had a job, I had a house, I had all that,” she said. “I lost my job, I lost my place to live, I lost my momma, all that within like a month’s time. Whatever you got now, it can be gone and then, by circumstance, you end up in a situation like this.”

She knows it’s going to be a much longer, more difficult road to get back on her feet.

“Once everything’s gone, even my car, and finding employment, you’ve got to have the connections and know the right people,” she said. “It’s not just that. Yeah, you can get a job but how are you going to get to it? You’ve got to have a vehicle to keep that job.”

Jamison hopes the cleanup will help begin to shift public perception.

“This causes other people to see us differently,” she said. “Especially when we’re working together.”