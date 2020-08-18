You have permission to edit this article.
Volunteers needed for 2020 hurricane season
American Red Cross

Volunteers needed for 2020 hurricane season

LINCOLNTON - Due to predictions for an active hurricane and wildfire season and the complexities of COVID-19, the American Red Cross will need thousands of volunteers to care for people when disasters strike.

Shelter volunteers help support emergency shelters by staffing different areas, including reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks. These volunteers ensure all community members seeking shelter due to an emergency have a safe place to go. Disaster Health Services volunteers provide hands-on, disaster health care by meeting the disaster related health needs of clients and providing support to other volunteers. For these Disaster Health Services volunteers, their professional license (RN, LPN, LVN, RPh, PharmD, MD, DO and PA) must be current and unencumbered.

The Red Cross will hold a Disaster Response Virtual Volunteer Fair from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Participants will learn how they can help their neighbors and community in times of need. Those interested in attending must register by Friday, Aug. 28. 8/28/20 by visiting tinyurl.com/VirtualVolunteerFairRSVP. Volunteer candidates can apply at redcross.org/volunteertoday.

For more information, contact Adrian.Mines@redcross.org or 828-450-4087. (Include your county of residence)

