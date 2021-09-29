Volunteers needed for annual cleanup event

CHARLOTTE – The Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation is looking for volunteers to participate in its annual Catawba Riversweep from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
More than 1,500 volunteers are expected to participate in the one-day cleanup of the Catawba-Wateree River Basin will extend to more than 50 site locations from Lake James to Lake Wateree and many sites in between.
“We are excited about the 2021 Riversweep, which promises to be our largest ever,” said John Searby, executive director of Catawba Riverkeeper. “For 18 years, concerned residents and boaters on Lake Wylie have been gathering every fall to clean up their lake. Their passion has inspired thousands of people all across the river basin to join in to ensure we have trash free waters to enjoy.”
Volunteers from more than 20 counties across North and South Carolina will unite one single morning to keep the river, lakes, creeks and streams clean. Last year, more than 1,400 volunteers removed more than 61,000 pounds of trash and recyclables from local waterways.
Catawba-Wateree Water Management Group, an organization of water utilities from North and South Carolina that works in cooperation with Duke Energy, is the presenting sponsor for the event. The Catawba-Wateree Water Management Group is charged with creating innovative water resource management strategies to extend the water supply and protect the ecological integrity of the Catawba-Wateree River Basin.
Additional sponsorship comes from logistics partner Charlotte Toolbank, Coca-Cola Consolidated and Recover Brands apparel.
Community partners with local organizing committees for Riversweep include Lake Wylie Marine Commission, Lake Wateree Association and the Lake James Environmental Association. Other involvement comes from Palmetto Pride, Surfrider Foundation- Charlotte, Friends of Lake Norman State Park, Wild South, Keep York County Beautiful, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Stormwater Services, Keep Gastonia Beautiful, Keep McDowell Beautiful, Anne Springs Close Greenway and Lindsay Pettus Greenway.
The “Riversweep Tradition” began in 2002 with a dedicated group of volunteers on Lake Wylie. Since then, many volunteers and organizations have held their own community river sweeps. On Oct. 2, these organizations will come together to clean up the trash and debris from the Catawba River-Wateree Basin.
For more information on how to sign up to volunteer, contact Haley Brown at haley.b@catawbariverkeeper.org or 704-679-9494.