Volunteers needed for annual cleanup event

CHARLOTTE – The Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation is looking for volunteers to participate in its annual Catawba Riversweep from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

More than 1,500 volunteers are expected to participate in the one-day cleanup of the Catawba-Wateree River Basin will extend to more than 50 site locations from Lake James to Lake Wateree and many sites in between.

“We are excited about the 2021 Riversweep, which promises to be our largest ever,” said John Searby, executive director of Catawba Riverkeeper. “For 18 years, concerned residents and boaters on Lake Wylie have been gathering every fall to clean up their lake. Their passion has inspired thousands of people all across the river basin to join in to ensure we have trash free waters to enjoy.”

Volunteers from more than 20 counties across North and South Carolina will unite one single morning to keep the river, lakes, creeks and streams clean. Last year, more than 1,400 volunteers removed more than 61,000 pounds of trash and recyclables from local waterways.

