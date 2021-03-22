Volunteers needed for park projects

NORTH CAROLINA/VIRGINIA – The National Park Service has announced that the third annual Project Parkway will take place on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Saturday, April 24.

This single-day, park-wide volunteer project will help complete much needed work at various locations across the park and is ideal for people interested in learning more about the park through hands-on service. Volunteers will work alongside staff and experienced NPS volunteers to prepare the Parkway's campgrounds and several picnic areas for the spring 2021 opening.

Work identified for each location offers tasks appropriate for a wide range of skills and ages. Projects may be anything from leaf blowing and limb clearing to leveling tent pads and other maintenance tasks. Tools and safety gear will be provided. Participants are required to wear durable footwear and dress for changing weather conditions. Volunteer projects will begin at 9 a.m. and last until noon at most locations.

Sites near Burke County that will have projects for volunteers include: