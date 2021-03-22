Volunteers needed for park projects

NORTH CAROLINA/VIRGINIA – The National Park Service has announced that the third annual Project Parkway will take place on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Saturday, April 24.
This single-day, park-wide volunteer project will help complete much needed work at various locations across the park and is ideal for people interested in learning more about the park through hands-on service. Volunteers will work alongside staff and experienced NPS volunteers to prepare the Parkway's campgrounds and several picnic areas for the spring 2021 opening.
Work identified for each location offers tasks appropriate for a wide range of skills and ages. Projects may be anything from leaf blowing and limb clearing to leveling tent pads and other maintenance tasks. Tools and safety gear will be provided. Participants are required to wear durable footwear and dress for changing weather conditions. Volunteer projects will begin at 9 a.m. and last until noon at most locations.
Sites near Burke County that will have projects for volunteers include:
- Julian Price Campground, Boone/Blowing Rock, Milepost 297
- Linville Falls Picnic Area, Linville/Morganton, Milepost 316.4
- Crabtree Falls Campground, Spruce Pine/Marion, Milepost 339.5
- Craggy Gardens Picnic Area, Asheville, Milepost 367.5
- Mount Pisgah Campground, Asheville/Brevard, Milepost 408.8
Park officials are taking special safety precautions to follow CDC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19. All work will be performed outside, and masks will be required when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Pre-registration is required. Group sizes will be limited.
This event is the culmination of National Park Week 2021. In 2019, more than 200 participants helped the Parkway during the event.
Those interested in participating should contact the Parkway’s Volunteer Coordinator at BLRI_Volunteers@nps.gov and indicate their preferred work location.